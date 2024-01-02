en English
Accidents

Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation

In the early hours of Tuesday, a grey Mitsubishi Outlander was found submerged in the Caroline Springs Lake, a residential water body nestled in the western suburbs of Melbourne. The discovery was made around 5:30 am, triggering an immediate response from emergency services. Local residents witnessed the unsettling scene unfold, with divers scouring the lake in the dim morning light.

Stolen Vehicle Investigation Underway

Initial investigations have led Victoria Police to believe that the vehicle had been stolen from a residence in the nearby area of Burnside Heights. The theft is estimated to have taken place between 9:30 pm on January 1 and the time of the vehicle’s discovery on January 2. Police have confirmed that the car was unoccupied at the time of discovery, and thankfully, no injuries have been reported in connection with this incident.

Community Reactions to the Unusual Incident

The incident sparked a range of reactions among the Caroline Springs community. While some residents expressed worry about potential injuries, others found humor in the unusual situation. The car’s discovery and subsequent extraction from the lake made for an unexpected spectacle for the otherwise quiet neighborhood.

Ongoing Investigation into the Car’s Submersion

The circumstances leading to the car’s submersion remain unclear. Victoria Police are continuing their investigation to unravel the mystery surrounding this bizarre incident. As the story unfolds, the residents of Caroline Springs and the wider Melbourne community wait with bated breath for further details.

Accidents Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

