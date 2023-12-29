Stink Bug Infestation on Tesla Carrier Glovis Caravel Causes Shipment Delay

A vessel ferrying Tesla electric vehicles, the Glovis Caravel, has been ordered to head back to Shanghai from Australia following the unearthing of stink bugs aboard. Identified as yellow spotted stink bugs by Australian authorities, these pests pose a significant threat to the country’s agriculture and ecosystems.

Stink Bugs Infestation Leads to Biosecurity Threat

The discovery of the stink bugs led to a biosecurity alarm, prompting the redirection of the Glovis Caravel. The ship had been circulating offshore from Brisbane since October 22 as the crew grappled with the task of fumigating the cargo ship. The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry disclosed that multiple biohazard risks, including an outbreak of Yellow Spotted Stink Bugs, had been detected on board.

This incident is an element of a larger quarantine crisis that has been impacting Australian ports, leading to delays and a backlog of ships awaiting biosecurity checks and treatments. As a result, some vehicles had been unloaded and delivered to customers before the biosecurity threat was identified, raising potential concerns over the spread of these invasive bugs.

Tesla Australia Scrambles for Solutions

Tesla Australia, in response to this unexpected predicament, is exploring alternative solutions to ensure the delivery of vehicles to customers. One of the potential solutions under consideration includes reallocating orders to upcoming production batches. The company has informed affected customers that their already-delayed deliveries are on hold indefinitely while it seeks a viable resolution.

Not the First Incident for Glovis Caravel

This is not the first such incident for the Glovis Caravel. In 2018, the ship was turned away from New Zealand due to similar biosecurity concerns. Despite this shipping setback, Tesla is projected to announce a record number of global vehicle deliveries. The electric vehicle giant anticipates 50,000 deliveries in Australia for 2023 and a staggering 1.8 million worldwide.