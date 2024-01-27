Steve Smith's Tactical Brilliance Takes Center Stage in Australia vs West Indies Test

In the ongoing Second Test match between Australia and West Indies, Australian vice-captain Steve Smith demonstrated his tactical acumen, playing a key role in the dismissal of West Indies batter Alick Athanaze. As the game hangs in balance, Australia wrapped up Day 3 at 2/60, eyeing another 156 runs for a triumphant victory.

Smith's Strategic Move

Assuming the captain's mantle temporarily in the absence of Pat Cummins, Smith masterminded a strategic move with bowler Nathan Lyon. The result was a catch at first slip by Smith, sending Athanaze back to the pavilion. Lyon, in his post-match remarks, lauded Smith's tactical prowess and credited the dismissal to Smith's shrewd positioning and bowling tactics.

Lyon's Milestone at the Gabba

The catch marked Lyon's 50th Test wicket at the Gabba, placing him in an elite club where only two other players, Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne, have had more success. It stands as a testament to Lyon's consistent performance and his role as a key player in the Australian lineup.

Smith's Response to Critics

Smith, who has recently faced criticism for his performance as an opener, remained not out with 33 runs from 56 balls at the close of Day 3. Eager to silence his critics, he is poised to make a significant contribution on Day 4 to shepherd Australia to a win. As the upcoming World Test Championship looms, where Australia is set to play a two-match series in New Zealand, Smith's skills will be further put to the test.