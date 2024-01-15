Steve Odell Takes the Helm as Chief Sales Officer at Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Steve Odell, a leading figure in the cruise industry, has been appointed as the new Chief Sales Officer at Regent Seven Seas Cruises (RSSC). A seasoned executive, Odell comes with a substantial background in the sector, making him an ideal fit for the position in the luxury cruise line.

Odell’s Noteworthy Tenure in the Cruise Sector

Odell’s journey in the cruise industry has been eventful and significant. He has held the title of Asia Pacific Senior Vice President and Managing Director for both RSSC and its sister luxury line, Oceania Cruises. These two esteemed cruise lines operate under the expansive Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) umbrella. Furthermore, Odell has served as NCLH’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director in Australia for over four years, further enhancing his portfolio and industry understanding.

Longstanding Service at Silversea Cruises

Prior to these roles, Odell had a substantial tenure at Silversea Cruises, a pioneer in the luxury cruise segment. Starting in 1998, he served in various senior roles for over 17 years, solidifying his position as an industry expert. His experience and understanding of the luxury travel sector have been invaluable to the cruise lines he has served.

New Role at Regent Seven Seas Cruises

In his new role at RSSC, Odell will be responsible for leading the world-class sales organization. His duties will include maximizing opportunities across all booking distribution channels and deepening valued travel partner relationships. The importance of his role is underscored by the fact that he will be reporting directly to Andrea DeMarco, the president of RSSC. With Odell’s appointment, RSSC looks forward to leveraging his immense experience in luxury travel to take their sales to greater heights.