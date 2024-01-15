en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Steve Odell Takes the Helm as Chief Sales Officer at Regent Seven Seas Cruises

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
Steve Odell Takes the Helm as Chief Sales Officer at Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Steve Odell, a leading figure in the cruise industry, has been appointed as the new Chief Sales Officer at Regent Seven Seas Cruises (RSSC). A seasoned executive, Odell comes with a substantial background in the sector, making him an ideal fit for the position in the luxury cruise line.

Odell’s Noteworthy Tenure in the Cruise Sector

Odell’s journey in the cruise industry has been eventful and significant. He has held the title of Asia Pacific Senior Vice President and Managing Director for both RSSC and its sister luxury line, Oceania Cruises. These two esteemed cruise lines operate under the expansive Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) umbrella. Furthermore, Odell has served as NCLH’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director in Australia for over four years, further enhancing his portfolio and industry understanding.

Longstanding Service at Silversea Cruises

Prior to these roles, Odell had a substantial tenure at Silversea Cruises, a pioneer in the luxury cruise segment. Starting in 1998, he served in various senior roles for over 17 years, solidifying his position as an industry expert. His experience and understanding of the luxury travel sector have been invaluable to the cruise lines he has served.

New Role at Regent Seven Seas Cruises

In his new role at RSSC, Odell will be responsible for leading the world-class sales organization. His duties will include maximizing opportunities across all booking distribution channels and deepening valued travel partner relationships. The importance of his role is underscored by the fact that he will be reporting directly to Andrea DeMarco, the president of RSSC. With Odell’s appointment, RSSC looks forward to leveraging his immense experience in luxury travel to take their sales to greater heights.

0
Australia Business Travel & Tourism
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 min ago
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon
Renowned former Australian Football League (AFL) figure, Ricky Nixon, is embroiled in legal complications as an arrest warrant is issued against him for failing to appear in court on fraud charges. A once-powerful presence in the AFL, Nixon’s current troubles have cast a shadow over his past achievements. Unexpected Absence in Court The 60-year-old was
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon
Vodafone Announces Price Increase in Mobile Plans
11 mins ago
Vodafone Announces Price Increase in Mobile Plans
Santos Secures Legal Victory for Barossa Gas Field Development
11 mins ago
Santos Secures Legal Victory for Barossa Gas Field Development
Ex-AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon Dodges Court Appearance, Arrest Warrant Issued
1 min ago
Ex-AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon Dodges Court Appearance, Arrest Warrant Issued
Melbourne Man Pleads Guilty to Arson Attacks: Claims Directives from Motorcycle Gang
6 mins ago
Melbourne Man Pleads Guilty to Arson Attacks: Claims Directives from Motorcycle Gang
Former Socceroos Player Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in NSW Bushland
10 mins ago
Former Socceroos Player Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in NSW Bushland
Latest Headlines
World News
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
9 seconds
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
15 seconds
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
31 seconds
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
49 seconds
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
1 min
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
Detroit Lions End Playoff Drought with Historic Victory over Los Angeles Rams
1 min
Detroit Lions End Playoff Drought with Historic Victory over Los Angeles Rams
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon
1 min
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon
Armenia Engages with US and EU in Security Discussions
1 min
Armenia Engages with US and EU in Security Discussions
The Intricate Connection Between Obesity and Mental Health: A Functional Nutritionist's Perspective
1 min
The Intricate Connection Between Obesity and Mental Health: A Functional Nutritionist's Perspective
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
53 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app