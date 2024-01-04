en English
Agriculture

Sterile Insect Technology Facility Hits Milestone in Fruit Fly Fight

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
Port Augusta’s Sterile Insect Technology (SIT) facility has reached a remarkable milestone in its fight against fruit fly infestations in the Riverland region. Since its inception in August 2022, it has released a staggering one billion sterile Queensland fruit flies (Q-fly) into the wild. This feat comes on the heels of the facility doubling its production from 20 million to a whopping 40 million sterile flies per week since September.

Combating Fruit Fly Outbreaks with Sterile Flies

The SIT program operates on a principle that is as fascinating as it is effective. Sterile flies are mated with their wild counterparts, ensuring that no fertile offspring are produced. This method gradually reduces the fruit fly population, a pest that poses a significant threat to horticulture by damaging crops and affecting trade. Currently, the Riverland region is grappling with 47 fruit fly outbreaks, making the SIT program’s work more critical than ever.

Expansion of the SIT Facility

The recent success of the SIT facility can be attributed in part to its $3 million expansion, funded under the Federal Government’s $30 million Building Resilience to Manage Fruit Fly package. This expansion provided separate rooms for each stage of the fruit fly life cycle and allowed for the hiring of eight new staff members. The state government and Citrus SA also contributed to the funding, stressing the importance of collaboration in tackling the fruit fly problem and protecting the region’s horticulture industry, valued at $1.45 billion.

Compliance with Fruit Fly Restrictions

With the current outbreaks in the Riverland, strict restrictions have been imposed on travelers. Authorities are urging all travelers to comply with fruit fly regulations, with non-compliance attracting a $414 fine. A comprehensive list of restricted fruits and vegetables, as well as safe travel snacks, can be found on the fruitfly.sa.gov.au website. Further information is available via the Fruit Fly Hotline.

Agriculture Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

