Stephen Curry's Hazing Ritual on Ben Feldman During 'Population 11' Filming Shocks Fans

Veteran Australian actor Stephen Curry has divulged details about the unconventional welcome he gave American actor Ben Feldman on the set of the Stan Original series 'Population 11'. Filmed in the remote town of Derby, Western Australia, the series brings together an ensemble cast, including up-and-coming actress Perry Mooney, in a unique comedy-thriller that explores the dynamics of an American visiting his estranged father in Australia. Curry's revelation sheds light on the off-screen camaraderie and challenges that enriched the filming experience.

Behind-the-Scenes Antics

Curry, known for his roles in various Australian films and television series, took advantage of the isolated filming location to initiate Feldman, the sole American in the cast, into the fold with a daunting hazing ritual. According to Curry, convincing Feldman that he was at risk of losing his scalp was all in good fun, illustrating the playful atmosphere among the cast. Despite the initial scare, Feldman's ability to take the prank in stride and retaliate with humor of his own highlighted his adaptability and camaraderie with his Australian counterparts.

Breaking Stereotypes

Both Curry and Mooney praised Feldman's professionalism, debunking the stereotype of entitlement often associated with Hollywood actors. Feldman's approachable demeanor and willingness to engage deeply with his character and the show's storyline impressed the cast and crew. His methodical questioning and ability to navigate the unfamiliar filming environment in rural Australia demonstrated a level of professionalism and humility that resonated with his co-stars, fostering a productive and collaborative set.

Cultural Exchange and Learning

The experience on the set of 'Population 11' served as a significant cultural exchange for Feldman, exposing him to the nuances of Australian humor and the rugged beauty of the outback. For the Australian cast members, working with an actor of Feldman's caliber offered insights into the workings of the American entertainment industry. This mutual learning experience enriched the filming process, contributing to the series' authenticity and the depth of its characters.

The Stan Original series 'Population 11' premiered on March 14, marking a significant addition to the platform's diverse catalog of content. The behind-the-scenes anecdotes shared by Curry and Mooney not only highlight the unique challenges of filming in remote locations but also underscore the importance of camaraderie and adaptability in the creation of compelling television.