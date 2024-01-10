Stephanie Rice: A Journey to Faith Amid Personal Struggles

Stephanie Rice, a 35-year-old former Olympic champion, has recently taken to Instagram to share her personal journey of spiritual awakening and conversion to faith. The athlete’s candid confession comes in the wake of a series of personal challenges she faced, including a battle with Covid, an injury sustained on the set of SAS Australia, and the emotional toll of public scrutiny.

A Time of Despair

Rice describes the period before her spiritual turn as the lowest in her life, marked by moments of deep despair. Despite her efforts to improve her situation through personal development and manifestation techniques, she found herself mired in a profound sense of hopelessness.

The Turning Point

Her turning point, as Rice describes, came when she surrendered herself to a higher power. It was this act of surrender, she believes, that saved her and began the process of healing. This critical juncture is not only part of her personal testimony but also serves as a beacon of hope, offering comfort to those who may be facing similar struggles.

A Newfound Faith and Future

Rice, who is now in a happy relationship with Dane Christison, whom she met through a church connection, expresses her gratitude for her newfound faith. This gratitude is not just for the comfort and direction it has provided her but also how it has shaped her future. She is enthusiastic about what lies ahead and believes she is part of Kingdomcity, a global Pentecostal multi-site church that she now calls home.