en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Stephanie Rice: A Journey to Faith Amid Personal Struggles

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:22 pm EST
Stephanie Rice: A Journey to Faith Amid Personal Struggles

Stephanie Rice, a 35-year-old former Olympic champion, has recently taken to Instagram to share her personal journey of spiritual awakening and conversion to faith. The athlete’s candid confession comes in the wake of a series of personal challenges she faced, including a battle with Covid, an injury sustained on the set of SAS Australia, and the emotional toll of public scrutiny.

A Time of Despair

Rice describes the period before her spiritual turn as the lowest in her life, marked by moments of deep despair. Despite her efforts to improve her situation through personal development and manifestation techniques, she found herself mired in a profound sense of hopelessness.

The Turning Point

Her turning point, as Rice describes, came when she surrendered herself to a higher power. It was this act of surrender, she believes, that saved her and began the process of healing. This critical juncture is not only part of her personal testimony but also serves as a beacon of hope, offering comfort to those who may be facing similar struggles.

A Newfound Faith and Future

Rice, who is now in a happy relationship with Dane Christison, whom she met through a church connection, expresses her gratitude for her newfound faith. This gratitude is not just for the comfort and direction it has provided her but also how it has shaped her future. She is enthusiastic about what lies ahead and believes she is part of Kingdomcity, a global Pentecostal multi-site church that she now calls home.

0
Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
28 seconds ago
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
The tides of inflation are subtly shifting in Australia, with the consumer price index (CPI) showing signs of deceleration. Latest figures reveal the annual inflation rate has fallen to its lowest in almost two years, registering at 4.3 percent in November, a decline from October’s 4.9 percent. Despite the moderation, inflation remains significantly above the
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
7 mins ago
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
Australia's Endangered Species: A Battle for Survival Amidst Environmental Threats
11 mins ago
Australia's Endangered Species: A Battle for Survival Amidst Environmental Threats
Australia's Property Market in 2024: Expert Predictions and Insights
47 seconds ago
Australia's Property Market in 2024: Expert Predictions and Insights
Radio Stars' Beach Day Amidst Rumors of Professional Rift
3 mins ago
Radio Stars' Beach Day Amidst Rumors of Professional Rift
Man Hospitalized following Assault in Sydney's East: An Investigation Underway
3 mins ago
Man Hospitalized following Assault in Sydney's East: An Investigation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
2 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
3 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
3 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
4 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
4 mins
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
4 mins
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
4 mins
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
5 mins
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
5 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
2 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app