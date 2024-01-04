en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Steph Claire Smith Uncovers Parenting Struggles Amidst Family Holiday

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
Steph Claire Smith Uncovers Parenting Struggles Amidst Family Holiday

Model, fitness entrepreneur, and co-founder of Keep It Cleaner (KIC), Steph Claire Smith has voiced her parenting trials with her two-year-old son, Harvey, amidst a family vacation in Victoria. In candid Instagram Stories, Smith has shed light on the uphill task of dealing with Harvey’s leaning towards one parent, causing emotional strains on her husband, Josh Miller. This unexpected turn of events has converted their anticipated restful holiday into a strenuous one.

Parenting Challenges: A Test of Patience and Emotional Resilience

Smith’s narrative unveils the rawness of parenting, with the challenge heightened by Harvey’s apparent rejection of his father. This situation has not only made the holiday draining but has also left Smith with a heavy heart, despite the memorable moments they are creating as a family. Smith’s decision to share her experience is an attempt to resonate with other parents grappling with similar issues.

‘Terrible Twos’: A Developmental Phase Laden With Intense Emotions

Child development experts from Edith Cowan University and the University of Western Australia expound that the ‘terrible twos’ is a developmental stage characterized by a surge in independence and a gamut of intense emotions. It is a phase that often tests the patience and emotional strength of parents.

The Festive Season: A Mix of Joy and Overwhelming Challenges

Smith had previously touched upon the overwhelming nature of celebrating Christmas with a two-year-old, citing Harvey’s clinginess and disruption of sleep patterns. However, she also emphasized the delightful aspects of their family time, thus painting a realistic picture of the joys and challenges of parenting.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
AUD/JPY Currency Pair: A Tale of Moderate Increases, Potential Upswings, and Downward Corrections
The Australian Dollar/Japanese Yen (AUD/JPY) currency pair experienced a moderate increase of 0.46% on Wednesday, before opening Thursday’s session on a slight decline. The pair began trading below the previous day’s closing price of 96.42, and at the time of writing, it stands at 96.35, reflecting a marginal drop of 0.07%. Emerging Bullish Indicators The
AUD/JPY Currency Pair: A Tale of Moderate Increases, Potential Upswings, and Downward Corrections
Fatal Car Crash in Bayswater North: Police Seek Public Assistance in Investigation
10 mins ago
Fatal Car Crash in Bayswater North: Police Seek Public Assistance in Investigation
Rapid Police Response Thwarts Weapon Thieves in Berrimah Ram Raid
12 mins ago
Rapid Police Response Thwarts Weapon Thieves in Berrimah Ram Raid
Abbie Chatfield Opens Up About Her First Sex Club Experience
4 mins ago
Abbie Chatfield Opens Up About Her First Sex Club Experience
Hiro Brands Enters Administration: A Blow to the Australian Brand Manufacturer Landscape
4 mins ago
Hiro Brands Enters Administration: A Blow to the Australian Brand Manufacturer Landscape
Princess Lunar: The Racehorse's Return A Year After Dramatic Escape
6 mins ago
Princess Lunar: The Racehorse's Return A Year After Dramatic Escape
Latest Headlines
World News
Sri Lanka Declares Essential Services Amidst Deepening Financial Crisis
16 seconds
Sri Lanka Declares Essential Services Amidst Deepening Financial Crisis
Bribery Allegations in Ghana's Parliament: Investigation Concluded Without Charges
19 seconds
Bribery Allegations in Ghana's Parliament: Investigation Concluded Without Charges
Miracle Workers: Vietnam's National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology's Fight for Premature Infants
56 seconds
Miracle Workers: Vietnam's National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology's Fight for Premature Infants
Seattle U Redhawks vs Utah Tech Trailblazers: A WAC Basketball Showdown
1 min
Seattle U Redhawks vs Utah Tech Trailblazers: A WAC Basketball Showdown
Harvard Student Targeted in Doxxing Campaign Amid University Controversy
2 mins
Harvard Student Targeted in Doxxing Campaign Amid University Controversy
Colorado College Hockey Team Breaks into Top 20 Rankings; Goalie Kaidan Mbereko Shines
2 mins
Colorado College Hockey Team Breaks into Top 20 Rankings; Goalie Kaidan Mbereko Shines
Hanoi's Ministry of Health Broadens Scope of Telemedicine: 50 Diseases Now Treatable Remotely
2 mins
Hanoi's Ministry of Health Broadens Scope of Telemedicine: 50 Diseases Now Treatable Remotely
Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis: A Pivotal NEC Basketball Game
2 mins
Sacred Heart vs. Saint Francis: A Pivotal NEC Basketball Game
Cyberattack Disrupts Anna Jaques Hospital, Sparks Concerns Over Patient Data Security
2 mins
Cyberattack Disrupts Anna Jaques Hospital, Sparks Concerns Over Patient Data Security
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app