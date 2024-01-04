Steph Claire Smith Uncovers Parenting Struggles Amidst Family Holiday

Model, fitness entrepreneur, and co-founder of Keep It Cleaner (KIC), Steph Claire Smith has voiced her parenting trials with her two-year-old son, Harvey, amidst a family vacation in Victoria. In candid Instagram Stories, Smith has shed light on the uphill task of dealing with Harvey’s leaning towards one parent, causing emotional strains on her husband, Josh Miller. This unexpected turn of events has converted their anticipated restful holiday into a strenuous one.

Parenting Challenges: A Test of Patience and Emotional Resilience

Smith’s narrative unveils the rawness of parenting, with the challenge heightened by Harvey’s apparent rejection of his father. This situation has not only made the holiday draining but has also left Smith with a heavy heart, despite the memorable moments they are creating as a family. Smith’s decision to share her experience is an attempt to resonate with other parents grappling with similar issues.

‘Terrible Twos’: A Developmental Phase Laden With Intense Emotions

Child development experts from Edith Cowan University and the University of Western Australia expound that the ‘terrible twos’ is a developmental stage characterized by a surge in independence and a gamut of intense emotions. It is a phase that often tests the patience and emotional strength of parents.

The Festive Season: A Mix of Joy and Overwhelming Challenges

Smith had previously touched upon the overwhelming nature of celebrating Christmas with a two-year-old, citing Harvey’s clinginess and disruption of sleep patterns. However, she also emphasized the delightful aspects of their family time, thus painting a realistic picture of the joys and challenges of parenting.