Australia

State Intervention against Piracy: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
State Intervention against Piracy: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

Advocates of the New Institutional Economics theory, which earned Douglass North a Nobel Prize, have continually underscored the importance of government intervention in promoting private sector growth. This perspective challenges conventional economic views that were prevalent during the Cold War era. A case in point is the pivotal role of state action in curbing piracy in the 17th century, which contributed significantly to economic growth by reducing transaction costs. Proponents of this theory suggest that the same logic should be applied in contemporary strategies against threats like piracy or terrorist disruptions in strategic shipping routes such as the Red Sea.

Implications of Red Sea Piracy on Global Trade

In recent times, the Red Sea has become a hotbed for pirate activities, primarily conducted by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. These rebels have carried out over 100 drone and missile attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. This aggressive conduct poses a grave threat to the U.S. exercise of freedom of navigation. The targeted entities include merchant ships, U.S. warships, and commercial vessels, which has led to the rerouting of international shipping around Africa and the designation of the Red Sea as a High Risk Area for marine insurance.

U.S. Response to the Threat

In response to this menacing trend, the U.S. is mulling over defensive strikes on Houthi infrastructure and personnel in Yemeni territory. These proposed actions aim to halt the attacks and restore deterrence. However, this perspective is not universally adopted. For instance, the Australian government has shown reluctance in joining the international coalition against Red Sea piracy.

Australia’s Stance on Red Sea Piracy

The Australian government’s decision to abstain from this international coalition is argued to be based on economic interests rather than alliance obligations or unfounded security threats from China. Critics point out the limited resources of the Australian Defence Force and the need for rational choices in security policy. They argue that involvement in U.S.-led operations may detract from addressing more direct threats to Australia’s interests. In essence, the economic rationale of lowering transaction costs, as espoused by the New Institutional Economics theory, should be the guiding principle in formulating responses to threats like Red Sea piracy.

Australia International Relations Security
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

