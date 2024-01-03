en English
Star Entertainment Group’s Share Price Plummets: An In-depth Analysis

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Over the past half-decade, investors in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) have been on a financial rollercoaster. The company’s share price has nosedived by a whopping 88%, leaving shareholders with significant losses. The situation has been especially grim over the past year, with the stock declining by 71%. The past three months have seen an accelerated fall, with a 14% drop.

A Correlation Between Revenue and Share Price

Star Entertainment Group has been in the red over the last twelve months, a factor that typically weakens the correlation between share price and earnings per share (EPS). For unprofitable companies, revenue growth often serves as a more reliable performance indicator. However, for Star Entertainment Group, the news isn’t encouraging. The company’s revenue has been on a downward slope, declining by 6.0% annually over the past five years. This negative revenue trend correlates with the decrease in share price.

Insider Buying: A Silver Lining?

In the midst of these challenging times, there has been some insider buying in the last three months. This activity suggests a glimmer of optimism, but it’s important to remember that overall business trends carry more weight.

Total Shareholder Return: A Different Perspective

When we consider the company’s total shareholder return (TSR) over five years, which factors in dividends and other elements, the picture is slightly less grim. The TSR shows a loss of 85%, a less severe blow compared to the share price return alone. This gap is attributable to the dividends paid out to shareholders. However, as the market gained around 14% in the last year, Star Entertainment Group shareholders suffered a loss of 65%.

Before jumping to conclusions, investors are urged to delve deeper into the company’s fundamentals and investment risks. At least one significant warning sign has been identified by analysts, underlining the need for thorough research. While the long-term share price can reflect business performance, it does not provide a comprehensive view. Therefore, potential investors are advised to consider the quality of the business, the existing challenges, and the presence of investment risks before making any decisions.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

