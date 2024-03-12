Stan Ups Ante with Nicolas Cage in 'The Surfer', Leighton Meester in 'Good Cop / Bad Cop', Plus 'Bump' Returns

Streaming powerhouse Stan is making waves in the entertainment industry, announcing a robust lineup of 25 new and returning Originals for 2024. Among the most anticipated are 'The Surfer', featuring Hollywood stalwart Nicolas Cage, and 'Good Cop / Bad Cop', a comedic procedural starring 'Gossip Girl' alum Leighton Meester. Additionally, the acclaimed Australian series 'Bump', led by Claudia Karvan, is slated for a fourth season return, underlining Stan's commitment to delivering high-quality, diverse content.

Star-Studded Originals on the Horizon

Stan's announcement highlights its aggressive push into original content, with a slate that spans genres and formats. 'The Surfer', shot in Western Australia, promises to be a blockbuster addition, showcasing Cage's return to form. Concurrently, 'Good Cop / Bad Cop' brings a unique blend of humor and crime-solving to the screen, with Meester's star power expected to draw significant viewership. The return of 'Bump' for a fourth season also signals Stan's investment in homegrown talent and stories, further cementing its position as a key player in the streaming landscape.

Expanding the Stan Originals Portfolio

Aside from high-profile series and films, Stan is also introducing a mix of scripted projects, documentaries, and entertainment series, totaling 25 new titles. This includes the return of 'Drag Race Down Under' with new host Michelle Visage, and the introduction of promising series such as 'Critical Incident', 'Sunny Nights', and 'Watching You'. Stan's CEO, Martin Kugeler, emphasized the platform's strategy of focusing on profitable growth through significant investments in Australian and global content, aiming to compete with international streamers effectively.

Global Hits and Local Gems

Stan is not just betting on originals but also on acquiring global hits like 'Yellowstone' and 'The Walking Dead' for Australian audiences. This dual approach of blending international series with local productions ensures a diverse and compelling content library. Moreover, with the inclusion of live and on-demand streaming of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Stan is broadening its appeal and reaching out to a wider audience, aiming to solidify its status as one of the most successful single territory SVOD streamers globally.

With an ambitious slate of new and returning originals, Stan is poised to redefine entertainment standards, offering something for every viewer. From gripping dramas and laugh-out-loud comedies to impactful documentaries, the streaming service's latest lineup is a testament to its dynamic content strategy and its commitment to capturing the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide.