Stake Co-founder Matt Leibowitz Steps Down as CEO, Jon Howie Takes Over

After seven years at the helm, Matt Leibowitz, the co-founder of Australian online broker Stake, has stepped down from his role as chief executive. During his tenure, Leibowitz championed Stake’s growth, leading the company to amass nearly $3 billion in assets under management and successfully capitalizing on the Millennial investing trend.

Jon Howie to Take Over as CEO

Industry stalwart Jon Howie, known for his impressive background in financial services including leadership roles at BlackRock APAC, Macquarie Bank, and GI Partners, is set to take up the mantle as Stake’s new CEO. Despite Leibowitz’s departure from the executive role, he will remain involved with the company as an executive director, demonstrating his continued commitment to Stake’s journey.

Stake’s Evolution Under Leibowitz’s Leadership

Under Leibowitz’s stewardship, Stake distinguished itself as one of Australia’s leading online brokerage services. It pioneered a ‘zero-brokerage’ model similar to that of Robinhood, dramatically altering the landscape of online investing in Australia. Leibowitz initially funded Stake with profits earned during his time as a trader at Optiver, highlighting his deep-rooted belief in the company’s potential.

Stake’s Diversification and Strategic Moves

In response to the changing economic climate and venture capital landscape, Stake has diversified its revenue sources, introducing a fee for US share transactions. This strategic move showcases the company’s ability to adapt and stay relevant amidst shifting market conditions. Moreover, Stake has also explored acquisition opportunities, including an unsuccessful bid for SelfWealth, underlining its ambition for expansion.

Leibowitz’s Continued Involvement and Stake in the Company

Leibowitz remains a significant stakeholder, owning 40 percent of the company, which was last valued at $480 million as per ASIC filings. His continued involvement as an executive director and his substantial stake in the company underline his unwavering faith in Stake’s potential. Notably, under Leibowitz’s guidance, Stake also developed a self-managed superannuation product, managing about $190 million in client funds, further testament to his transformative leadership.