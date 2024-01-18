en English
Australia

St John of God Health Care Faces $116M Loss Amid Cost Escalation and Aid Cessation

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
St John of God Health Care Faces $116M Loss Amid Cost Escalation and Aid Cessation

St John of God Health Care, a leading health care provider, has reported a staggering financial loss of $116 million for the year 2023. The bleak financial situation has been traced back to the escalation of costs and the cessation of COVID-19 government aid.

COVID-era Government Aid Comes to a Halt

During the height of the pandemic, government payments were a lifeline for many health care providers. However, with the withdrawal of these payments, the financial landscape for organizations like St John of God Health Care has become increasingly challenging.

CEO Maintains Optimistic Outlook

Despite the substantial financial setback, Bryan Pyne, the Chief Executive Officer of the organization, remains hopeful about the future. He points out early signs of potential financial recovery, indicating a possible turnaround for the health services group.

Subiaco Hospital Redevelopment Hangs in the Balance

Adding to the complexity of the situation, St John of God Health Care is also weighing the continuation of its redevelopment project for the Subiaco hospital. The decision to proceed with the next phase of this redevelopment is anticipated to be made within the year. This important decision comes at a pivotal time when the organization is grappling with its financial challenges and trying to forge a path to recovery.

Australia Finance Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

