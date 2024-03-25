St George Mining Expands Destiny Project's Rare Earth Strike by 3km, Reveals High-Grade TREO Results

St George Mining, an emerging player in Western Australia's mining sector, has recently made a significant breakthrough at its Destiny project located in the Goldfields region. The company's latest air-core drilling campaign has expanded the strike length of rare earth elements (REE) mineralisation by 3km, with assay results showcasing up to 3160ppm of total rare earth oxides (TREO). This development not only underscores the project's potential but also positions St George Mining at the forefront of contributing to the global supply of critical minerals.

Discovery and Expansion

The Destiny project has become a focal point for St George Mining following the discovery of clay-hosted REE mineralisation. Initial assay results have been promising, indicating the presence of high-value magnetic rare earth oxides (MREO) such as neodymium and praseodymium, which are essential for manufacturing magnets used in electric vehicle motors. The latest drilling efforts have successfully extended the known mineralisation footprint, confirming the continuity and expanding the lateral reach by an additional 3km. This marks a significant stride towards establishing Destiny as a major deposit with consistent high-grade REE concentrations.

Strategic Implications

The expansion of the Destiny project's mineralisation footprint is not just a win for St George Mining but also for the broader rare earths market, which is currently dominated by a few key players. The demand for REE, particularly those used in green technologies and defense applications, is on the rise. By proving up a significant resource in Australia, St George Mining could help diversify the global supply chain and reduce dependency on current major suppliers. Additionally, the high-grade nature of the discovered REE at Destiny adds to the project's economic viability and the potential for expedited development.

Looking Ahead

With the mineralisation remaining open in all directions, St George Mining is poised for further exploration successes at the Destiny project. The company plans to continue its drilling program to delineate the full extent of the REE mineralisation. This continued effort will not only potentially increase the project's resource estimate but also enhance its appeal to investors and partners. As global demand for rare earths escalates, the Destiny project stands as a testament to the critical role of innovative exploration in securing future supplies of these indispensable minerals.

As St George Mining embarks on this exciting journey, the Destiny project is set to become a significant contributor to the rare earths market. With its vast potential and strategic importance, the project not only promises to bolster St George Mining's portfolio but also to support the transition to a greener and more technology-driven future.