en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

‘Spud King’ Tony Galati Breaks Retail Trend by Stocking Australia Day-themed Merchandise

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
‘Spud King’ Tony Galati Breaks Retail Trend by Stocking Australia Day-themed Merchandise

In a bold departure from the recent retail trend, Tony Galati, the man popularly known as Western Australia’s ‘Spud King’ and the proprietor of the Spudshed chain, has pledged his dedication to stocking Australia Day-themed merchandise in his stores. This affirmation comes on the heels of several other retailers deciding to discontinue carrying such patriotic items.

Embrace of Australia Day-themed Merchandise

Galati, standing against the grain, has declared that customers will have the option to purchase a plethora of Australia Day-themed products. These products range from balloons, buckets, and chairs, to flags, tattoos, and other novelty items. These items will be available across his eight stores scattered throughout Western Australia. This decision comes as a stark contrast to the course of action chosen by other supermarkets who have opted to distance themselves from the merchandise.

Benefits of Digital Subscription

Further, the article provides a subtle reminder that subscribers with digital access can consume the full article, among other perks. The advantages of subscribing extend to gaining access to true crime series, news bulletins, sports updates, business briefs, exclusive discounts, and subscriber competitions. The article also delineates the process for cancelling subscriptions for those who may need it.

Invitation to Readers

Lastly, an invitation is extended to readers to join the conversation by subscribing to The West Australian’s digital package. This move not only provides them with comprehensive access to varied content but also forms a platform for discourse on issues that matter.

0
Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
5 mins ago
One-Year-Old Girl Tragically Killed in Car Accident in Sydney's West
In a heartrending incident that unfolded in Sydney’s west, a one-year-old girl’s life was abruptly extinguished when she was hit by an Audi 4WD. The tragic event transpired just before 5:15 pm on Friday, in the quiet suburban neighbourhood of Edna Avenue, Toongabbie, a mere 15-minute drive from Parramatta. Emergency Response and Aftermath Upon receiving
One-Year-Old Girl Tragically Killed in Car Accident in Sydney's West
South Australia's Innovative Bakery Bags Boost Regional Tourism
32 mins ago
South Australia's Innovative Bakery Bags Boost Regional Tourism
Margot Robbie Takes a Pause from Acting: A Shift to Behind-the-Scenes
33 mins ago
Margot Robbie Takes a Pause from Acting: A Shift to Behind-the-Scenes
Unraveling the Mystery: Death and Robbery in Melbourne's East
6 mins ago
Unraveling the Mystery: Death and Robbery in Melbourne's East
Shifting Australia Day: A Step Towards Indigenous Reconciliation
6 mins ago
Shifting Australia Day: A Step Towards Indigenous Reconciliation
Victoria's 'Horror Summer': Distressing String of Drownings
9 mins ago
Victoria's 'Horror Summer': Distressing String of Drownings
Latest Headlines
World News
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discusses Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Unfulfilled Dreams, and England's 'Golden Generation'
10 seconds
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discusses Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Unfulfilled Dreams, and England's 'Golden Generation'
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Bid for GOP Majority Support for Border and Immigration Deal
12 seconds
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Bid for GOP Majority Support for Border and Immigration Deal
Guernsey Woman Returns MBE Amid Political Tensions, Community Continues to Inspire
34 seconds
Guernsey Woman Returns MBE Amid Political Tensions, Community Continues to Inspire
Dodgers Present Shohei Ohtani with Unique 'Visa' for His Dog
2 mins
Dodgers Present Shohei Ohtani with Unique 'Visa' for His Dog
Federal Scientists Recommend Reclassification of Marijuana from Most Restrictive Drug Category
2 mins
Federal Scientists Recommend Reclassification of Marijuana from Most Restrictive Drug Category
Actors Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo Dive Into Cold Water Therapy
3 mins
Actors Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo Dive Into Cold Water Therapy
Unveiling the Trend of Early Puberty in Girls: Implications and Causes
3 mins
Unveiling the Trend of Early Puberty in Girls: Implications and Causes
The Changed Abortion Dynamics: A Political Dilemma for GOP Members
3 mins
The Changed Abortion Dynamics: A Political Dilemma for GOP Members
The Biden White House Receives 'Three Pinocchios' Over Misleading Claims
3 mins
The Biden White House Receives 'Three Pinocchios' Over Misleading Claims
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app