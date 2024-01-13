‘Spud King’ Tony Galati Breaks Retail Trend by Stocking Australia Day-themed Merchandise

In a bold departure from the recent retail trend, Tony Galati, the man popularly known as Western Australia’s ‘Spud King’ and the proprietor of the Spudshed chain, has pledged his dedication to stocking Australia Day-themed merchandise in his stores. This affirmation comes on the heels of several other retailers deciding to discontinue carrying such patriotic items.

Embrace of Australia Day-themed Merchandise

Galati, standing against the grain, has declared that customers will have the option to purchase a plethora of Australia Day-themed products. These products range from balloons, buckets, and chairs, to flags, tattoos, and other novelty items. These items will be available across his eight stores scattered throughout Western Australia. This decision comes as a stark contrast to the course of action chosen by other supermarkets who have opted to distance themselves from the merchandise.

Benefits of Digital Subscription

Further, the article provides a subtle reminder that subscribers with digital access can consume the full article, among other perks. The advantages of subscribing extend to gaining access to true crime series, news bulletins, sports updates, business briefs, exclusive discounts, and subscriber competitions. The article also delineates the process for cancelling subscriptions for those who may need it.

Invitation to Readers

Lastly, an invitation is extended to readers to join the conversation by subscribing to The West Australian’s digital package. This move not only provides them with comprehensive access to varied content but also forms a platform for discourse on issues that matter.