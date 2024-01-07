en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Sovereign Citizen Chloe Fisher Clashes with Police Over Unregistered Vehicle and Fake Plates

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
Sovereign Citizen Chloe Fisher Clashes with Police Over Unregistered Vehicle and Fake Plates

Chloe Fisher, self-identified as a ‘sovereign citizen,’ found herself again in a standoff with the law when Victorian police pulled her over for bearing fraudulent plates on her unregistered vehicle. This encounter marks Fisher’s second clash with the authorities in a year, with the previous incident unfolding near Gundagai, NSW, in January 2023.

Unyielding Defiance

During the recent traffic halt, Fisher, captured in a video shared on YouTube, displayed an unyielding defiance. She didn’t pull over immediately and railed against the concept of Australian states, dubbing the police as ‘fraudulent.’ The recording showcased a heated exchange, punctuated with Fisher hurling insults at the officers, targeting their appearance, and accusing them of crimes against humanity.

Rejection of Authority

As the altercation escalated, the police presented Fisher with infringements for driving an unregistered vehicle and using unauthorized plates. Displaying a steadfast adherence to her ‘sovereign citizen’ ideology, Fisher rejected the notices. She tossed them out of her vehicle’s window, maintaining that she wished for ‘no contract.’ The video ends with Fisher driving away, her voice trailing off as she continued to question the legitimacy of the police’s actions.

The Sovereign Citizen Ideology

The ‘sovereign citizen’ movement, to which Fisher subscribes, rejects the concept of government authority and laws. Adherents often find themselves in similar confrontations with law enforcement, asserting their perceived rights while rejecting legal obligations. Fisher’s actions, as seen in the video, serve as a stark illustration of this ideology in action.

Her persistent defiance towards the authorities and refusal to abide by traffic regulations continues to shed light on the complexities of the ‘sovereign citizen’ movement and its implications for law enforcement.

0
Australia Crime Law
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
6 mins ago
Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
In a thrilling display of football prowess, the Houston Texans recently clinched a playoff spot, marking their first appearance since 2019. The Texans claimed victory over the Indianapolis Colts with a 23-19 win, anchored by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud’s stellar performance and the strategic punting of Cam Johnston. Johnston’s Unerring Precision Cam Johnston, the Australian
Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
Bribbaree Domestic Violence: Woman Severely Burned, Man Arrested
20 mins ago
Bribbaree Domestic Violence: Woman Severely Burned, Man Arrested
Diving Incident at Tasmania's King Island Results in One Fatality
20 mins ago
Diving Incident at Tasmania's King Island Results in One Fatality
Illawarra's Traffic Signal Boxes Transformed into Canvases of Street Art
7 mins ago
Illawarra's Traffic Signal Boxes Transformed into Canvases of Street Art
Lemaire Set to Defy Odds at Moruya Cup: An Unexpected Victory Looms?
12 mins ago
Lemaire Set to Defy Odds at Moruya Cup: An Unexpected Victory Looms?
Sonny Jane Wise: A Journey of Autism Acceptance and Advocacy
15 mins ago
Sonny Jane Wise: A Journey of Autism Acceptance and Advocacy
Latest Headlines
World News
India Prepares to Host England in Five-Match Test Cricket Series
11 seconds
India Prepares to Host England in Five-Match Test Cricket Series
PSL All Stars Triumph over Stellenbosch FC: A Testament to Team Effort and Tactical Prowess
27 seconds
PSL All Stars Triumph over Stellenbosch FC: A Testament to Team Effort and Tactical Prowess
Muzaffar Beigh Visits Late PDP Founder's Grave, Sparks Reconciliation Rumors
31 seconds
Muzaffar Beigh Visits Late PDP Founder's Grave, Sparks Reconciliation Rumors
Nara Lokesh Calls Out Andhra Pradesh CM's 'Publicity Obsession' Amidst Rising Unemployment
2 mins
Nara Lokesh Calls Out Andhra Pradesh CM's 'Publicity Obsession' Amidst Rising Unemployment
Scotland's Vibrant and Eventful 2024: A Year Packed with Cultural, Sports, and Historical Events
2 mins
Scotland's Vibrant and Eventful 2024: A Year Packed with Cultural, Sports, and Historical Events
Top Low-Calorie Foods for Healthier Lifestyle by Nutritionist Disha Sethi
3 mins
Top Low-Calorie Foods for Healthier Lifestyle by Nutritionist Disha Sethi
California Triumphs over UCLA in College Basketball Clash
3 mins
California Triumphs over UCLA in College Basketball Clash
India's Political Climate Heats Up as Loksabha 2024 Elections Approach Amidst Boeing 737 Safety Measures
5 mins
India's Political Climate Heats Up as Loksabha 2024 Elections Approach Amidst Boeing 737 Safety Measures
Cathal McParland Triumphs in Ultra Marathon; Fitness High on Ireland's New Year's Resolutions
5 mins
Cathal McParland Triumphs in Ultra Marathon; Fitness High on Ireland's New Year's Resolutions
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
10 mins
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
1 hour
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app