Australia

Southern Queensland Reels Under Severe Weather: A Wake-Up Call for Emergency Systems

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:08 pm EST
Southern Queensland Reels Under Severe Weather: A Wake-Up Call for Emergency Systems

Extreme weather has lashed southern Queensland, causing widespread damage and leaving thousands of households in the dark. The region is grappling with the aftermath of ferocious winds, giant hail, and intense rain, with severe storm warnings issued for areas further north. Amidst this crisis, the government has initiated a review of the emergency warning system, as the threat of more dangerous weather looms in the early days of 2024.

El Nino Phenomenon Triggers Havoc

Severe thunderstorms, attributed to the El Nino phenomenon, have hit parts of eastern Australia, including southern Queensland. These storms have led to significant damage, hospitalization of two individuals due to lightning strikes, and hampered reconnection efforts for 28,000 properties still without power. This extreme weather event has come amid an intense heatwave in Australia’s north and west. Southern Queensland, the Northern Territory, and Western Australia are experiencing temperatures 8C to 12C above average, triggering severe heatwave conditions.

Residents Struggle Amidst Alert and Warnings

Minor flood warnings remain in place for parts of Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria after wild storms over Christmas. With seven fatalities in Queensland and three in Victoria due to storms and flash flooding, the situation remains critical. The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled severe thunderstorm warnings for south-east Queensland, but issued warnings for areas in the north and central interior. Residents are advised to report fallen power lines and secure their properties. The Premier urged residents to stay away from fallen power lines and prioritized the safety of emergency service staff and energy workers.

The Threat is Not Yet Over

As the new year approaches, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned of ‘several waves of thunderstorms’. Destructive winds, flash flooding, and large hailstones have caused major traffic and flight delays. Over 27,000 households are still affected, with many without power. A three-day heatwave warning extending through the New Year has been issued, with temperatures climbing into the mid-40s in western and central Queensland. Overnight, temperatures are forecast to sit in the low to high twenties across the state, with conditions beginning to ease in the southeast of the state on Sunday.

Australia Weather
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

