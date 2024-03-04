South West Shire Empowers Youth with $2000 Funding for Innovative STEM Camp

Heading into the bush to learn science, technology, engineering, and maths doesn't seem like the usual classroom, but one South West shire is dedicated to a trailblazing camp that focuses on just that. Peel Bright Minds Trail Blazers is a camp program that takes participants aged 13-17 on a five-day adventure to develop skills in STEM learning. The Shire of Waroona voted at its most recent council meeting to continue to support the youth camp, providing the group with $2000 per year to run the program.

Breaking New Ground in STEM Education

Peel Bright Minds program director Michelle Oldham said the camp fostered leadership, resilience, and a passion for science, technology, engineering, and maths through a range of engaging activities that empower young minds. "Trail Blazers includes exciting excursions and hands-on STEM activities during the five-day camp but also extends its impact through regular catch-ups for six months post-camp, fostering ongoing connections and support," she said. Participants reportedly feel more engaged in school, have a better understanding of the STEM careers available, and possess the confidence to pursue those passions.

Community Support for Future Innovators

Ms. Oldham highlighted the critical role of support from the Waroona shire in the continued success of Trail Blazers over the past two years, allowing 172 participants from the Peel region and Waroona community to take part in the program free of charge. "This enables participants from all demographics and backgrounds to be able to access the inclusive program, and removes barriers that otherwise would hold a participant back from achieving their goals," she said. Such initiatives underscore the importance of community backing in nurturing the next generation of scientists and engineers.

Implications and Future Prospects

The ongoing support from the Shire of Waroona for the Peel Bright Minds Trail Blazers camp not only highlights the local government's commitment to education and youth development but also sets a precedent for other regions to follow. By investing in programs that make STEM learning accessible and engaging, communities can inspire a passion for these crucial fields among young people. The success of such camps could significantly influence the career paths of participants, potentially leading to a more diversified and innovative workforce in the future.