South Sudanese Refugee Pursues University Dream at 49: Overcoming War, Obligations, and Marriage

At 49, Mathoc Gab, a South Sudanese refugee, is realizing his dream of pursuing higher education in Australia, a journey fraught with obstacles from civil war interruptions to familial duties and an arranged marriage.

This father of three, currently a second-year law and commerce student at the Australian Catholic University's Blacktown campus, embodies resilience and determination. Working night shifts as a forklift driver, Gab supports not only his family in Western Sydney but also relatives back in South Sudan, showcasing a relentless pursuit of education against all odds.

Early Life and Challenges

Mathoc Gab's story begins in Rumbek, central South Sudan, where his education was first disrupted by the outbreak of civil war in 1983, the same year he lost his father. Relocated to Khartoum by an uncle, Gab's schooling faced further interruptions, leading eventually to a compulsory military service.

Fearing deployment against his own people, he fled to Egypt, embarking on a harrowing journey to asylum. In 2001, Australia became his new home, offering him peace but also the challenge of restarting his life and education in a foreign land.

Despite settling in Sydney and taking initial steps towards his educational goals, Gab's responsibilities as the firstborn son and subsequent familial arrangements saw him prioritizing work over studies to fulfill his duties.

His marriage, orchestrated by his mother to ensure lineage before her demise, required Gab to amass a dowry of 120 cows, further delaying his academic aspirations. It wasn't until 2020, through his involvement with St Patrick's Catholic Church and the Clemente Program at ACU, that Gab found a pathway back to education. This program, designed for Australians facing significant educational disruptions, provided him with the second chance he needed.

A Dream Deferred, Not Denied

Now, as the first South Sudanese person to complete the Clemente Program and pursue a dual degree in law and commerce, Gab is not just chasing his own dreams but also setting an example for his community.

Despite the long journey ahead, with graduation anticipated in his late 50s, his story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of education as a means to empower and assist others. Gab's ambitions extend beyond personal achievement; he aims to use his education to advocate for justice and support those in need, driven by his own experiences of injustice and hardship.

Mathoc Gab's journey from fleeing civil war in South Sudan to pursuing higher education in Australia is a remarkable narrative of resilience, sacrifice, and determination. It underscores the challenges faced by refugees in accessing education and the transformative power of second chances. As Gab continues his academic journey, his story serves as an inspiration to many, demonstrating that it is never too late to pursue one's dreams and make a difference in the world.