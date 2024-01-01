South-East Queensland Grapples With Flash Floods Due to Heavy Rainfall

South-east Queensland, including significant parts of the Gold Coast, is grappling with flash flooding due to heavy rainfall. Residents are being warned to brace for further adverse weather conditions that may lead to more flash floods, which can be devastating and potentially life-threatening.

Unprecedented Rainfall and Flash Floods

The Gold Coast witnessed alarming thunderstorms, recording over 300mm of rain that resulted in potential flash flooding. Residents are urged to stay off the roads and seek shelter. Several city facilities have shut down due to the weather and access issues. Parts of south-east Queensland and northern NSW are bearing the brunt of heavy rain, with the Gold Coast registering 389mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Monday. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood warning for several rivers in the area with potential for life-threatening flash flooding.

Warnings and Preparations

Severe weather warnings have been issued for heavy rain in the region, causing road closures and power outages. Residents near a number of Gold Coast rivers and creeks are being warned to prepare to move to higher ground as water levels rise rapidly. The Coomera River at Clagiraba Rd and the Pimpama River at Stewarts Rd remain at major flood levels. The Bureau has warned that more heavy rainfall is expected for the remainder of Monday and into Tuesday. Council has also issued a Watch and Act alert with residents urged to prepare for the possibility of flooding.

Impact and Rescue Efforts

Flash flooding hit the Gold Coast on New Year’s Day, closing roads, and stranding holiday makers. Pontoons, trampolines, and steel beams are among the debris in the flooded waters. Residents are urged to stay away from swollen rivers and creeks. Flooding is reported to be the worst in more than a decade in some areas, with swift water rescues being conducted across the Coast. A truck became trapped in rising floodwaters in Pimpama, highlighting the risks and the severity of the situation.