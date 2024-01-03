en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

South East Queensland Braces for Recovery After Severe Weather Events

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 pm EST
South East Queensland Braces for Recovery After Severe Weather Events

Weathering a week of severe conditions, South East Queensland grapples with the aftermath of relentless rainfall, hailstorms, and destructive winds. The ferocious tempest led to flash flooding across the region, leaving a significant task of recovery and rebuilding for the affected communities. In the face of adversity, Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt remains optimistic about the clean-up operations, notably as the weather begins to ease up.

Combatting the Aftermath

In an interview with Sky News Australia, Minister Watt expressed confidence about the clean-up work in the wake of the severe weather events. He noted the cessation of heavy rainfall as a positive sign that would allow for a more effective execution of repair and clean-up operations. The most impacted areas include the Gold Coast and the Gold Coast Hinterland, which were subjected to the brutal brunt of nature’s wrath.

The Road to Recovery

As the severe storms leave behind a trail of devastation, 11,000 homes find themselves grappling with power outages. The Australian Defence Force has joined hands with local authorities, extending their support in recovery efforts. However, the task ahead remains daunting with flooded roads and a heightened risk of landslides and fallen debris. The weather’s severity has led to the rescue of dozens of people from floodwaters, further underlining the urgency and scale of the crisis.

A Hard-Fought Battle

As South East Queensland faces the brunt of the severe weather, Northern New South Wales isn’t exempt either, dealing with storm surges and flooding. Some areas have reported over 500mm of rain. Criticisms have been directed towards the Bureau of Meteorology for its perceived inadequacy in forecasting the recent weather events. As the region braces for isolated showers and thunderstorms across Queensland, the fight against nature’s fury continues. The aftermath of the severe weather has left a stark imprint – 17 homes destroyed, 386 with minor damage, and 145 with moderate damage. The road to recovery is long, but with collective effort and perseverance, South East Queensland hopes to rebuild and heal.

0
Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Surviving Sydney's Transport Chaos: A Commuter's Tale

By Geeta Pillai

HSBC Star Alliance Card Offers Fast Track to Gold Status; Hong Kong's MTR Accepts Visa

By Geeta Pillai

ASX 200 Index Rises 7.8% in 2023: Unveiling the Role of Correlation in Stock Movements

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's 2024 Energy Outlook: Surplus Gas Supplies Amidst Potential Shortages

By Geeta Pillai

ICA Extends Insurance Catastrophe Declaration to January 3 amid Severe ...
@Australia · 10 mins
ICA Extends Insurance Catastrophe Declaration to January 3 amid Severe ...
heart comment 0
Beyond The Valley 2023: A Symphony of Music, Surprises, and Shared Experiences

By BNN Correspondents

Beyond The Valley 2023: A Symphony of Music, Surprises, and Shared Experiences
Sydney Seafood Platter Incident Highlights Australia’s Cost-of-Living Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Seafood Platter Incident Highlights Australia's Cost-of-Living Crisis
PM Anthony Albanese Commends Cricketer Usman Khawaja’s Stand Amid Israel-Palestine Conflict

By Salman Khan

PM Anthony Albanese Commends Cricketer Usman Khawaja's Stand Amid Israel-Palestine Conflict
NBL Teams Set New Year’s Resolutions for Title Contention

By Salman Khan

NBL Teams Set New Year's Resolutions for Title Contention
Latest Headlines
World News
Edo State's Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections
17 seconds
Edo State's Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections
Idaho Power Proposes Land Transfer: Public Hearing Scheduled
35 seconds
Idaho Power Proposes Land Transfer: Public Hearing Scheduled
Arizona Diamondbacks Bolster Roster with Tucker Barnhart and Logan Allen
41 seconds
Arizona Diamondbacks Bolster Roster with Tucker Barnhart and Logan Allen
Kevin Owens's Surprise Comeback Shakes Up WWE NXT's 'New Year's Evil'
49 seconds
Kevin Owens's Surprise Comeback Shakes Up WWE NXT's 'New Year's Evil'
Ahmedabad Medical Association Launches CPR Training Initiative
49 seconds
Ahmedabad Medical Association Launches CPR Training Initiative
Wildwood Triumphs over Clayton in High School Basketball Game with Stellar Performance by Junior Hans
1 min
Wildwood Triumphs over Clayton in High School Basketball Game with Stellar Performance by Junior Hans
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
4 mins
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours
4 mins
Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals
5 mins
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
40 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 hour
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app