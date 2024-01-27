South Australia's Opposition Calls for Urgent Action on Public Housing Safety

South Australia's Opposition has demanded swift action from the state government to address pressing safety issues in public housing. This call comes in the wake of an alarming surge in police call-outs to a Hectorville Housing Trust complex. Freedom of Information documents have revealed that the South Australia Police have been called to the complex 22 times between December 1, 2023, and January 4, 2024. These incidents ranged from assault and domestic violence to trespass, theft, a fire, and even a siege.

The Opposition has expressed its criticism of the government's handling of the situation, particularly its leniency towards problematic tenants. They stressed the immediate need for actionable measures to relocate these individuals, thereby safeguarding the well-being of other residents.

Shadow Minister Advocates for Tenant Safety

Michelle Lensink, the Shadow Minister for Social and Community Housing, has been vocal about the issue. She underscored the importance of safety for housing commission tenants, especially families with children. Lensink urged the government to adopt a firmer approach against those tenants who are involved in violent crimes and property damage.

Vincent Tarzia, Hartley MP, pointed out a significant 25% increase in housing trust complaints. He voiced concerns regarding the impact of the escalating crime rate on local residents, painting a worrying picture of the current situation. As it stands, the state government has yet to respond to these rising concerns and calls for action.