South Australia Unveils Locations for New Mobile Phone Detection Cameras

South Australia is taking a decisive stand against illegal phone use while driving with the introduction of mobile phone detection cameras. As part of a trial running from June to December 2024, these cameras will be installed at five strategic locations confirmed on January 1. These include the Southern Expressway in Darlington, South Rd in Torrensville, North South Motorway in Regency Park, Port Rd in Hindmarsh, and Port Wakefield Rd in Gepps Cross.

Artificial Intelligence Assisting Law Enforcement

These cameras, assisted by artificial intelligence, will photograph drivers engaged in illegal phone use while behind the wheel. This initiative, mirroring similar measures introduced in NSW, Queensland, and Victoria, is aimed at discouraging this dangerous habit and bolstering road safety.

(Read Also: Australian SMEs Kick-start 2024 with Innovative Resolutions)

Conflicting Advice on Phone Use

Despite initial information suggesting that drivers could touch their phones in a cradle or utilize voice activation, SA Police Superintendent Darren Fielke later clarified that phones should not be handled at all while driving. SA Police have acknowledged the ambiguity surrounding this issue, affirming that each case will be evaluated on its individual merits.

(Read Also: ASX Continues to Slump Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Rate Cut Uncertainties)

Trial Period and Penalties

During the trial period, offenders will escape fines or demerit points. However, once the trial concludes, penalties will be severe, including fines up to $639 and the deduction of three demerit points. This initiative forms part of a broader $15.9 million effort by the state government to curb road fatalities, a pressing issue following a year where 117 lives were tragically lost on South Australian roads.

Read More