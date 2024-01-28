South Australia Tops Economic Performance: CommSec Report

In a historic first, South Australia has claimed the crown as the leading economy in the nation, according to the latest State of the States report by CommSec. The report, an authoritative economic assessment released by CommSec, a division of the Commonwealth Bank, has rated South Australia as the top-performing economy for the first time in its 15-year history.

Tripling Population Growth Fuels Economy

South Australia accelerated from the second spot to the top since the report's previous release in October. The report credits the state's economic success to an impressive tripling of population growth over the past two years. This dramatic increase in population has in turn stimulated the housing market and bolstered overall economic activity.

Challenges Amid Triumph

Despite the prestigious accolade, South Australia also grapples with economic challenges. The state experiences the highest inflation rate in the country, peaking at 5.9 percent. Additionally, in terms of economic growth over the past year, South Australia occupies the fifth rank.

Eight Economic Indicators Determine Rankings

The CommSec report critically evaluates states based on eight economic indicators, juxtaposing recent data with historical averages. South Australia led in categories such as real economic growth, unemployment, construction work done, and dwelling starts. However, its leadership is marked relative to historical averages rather than raw data.

Rankings Reflect Economic Landscape

The rankings revealed by the report paint an illuminating picture of Australia's economic landscape. New South Wales and Victoria trailed South Australia, securing the second spot, followed by Western Australia, Tasmania, the Australian Capital Territory, Queensland, and the Northern Territory. The report also highlights that while job markets and population growth have been supportive, economies have been decelerated by increasing interest rates, higher borrowing costs, and price pressures.

Government Investment Powers Economic Growth

South Australia's Premier Peter Malinauskas warmly welcomed the report, attributing the state's economic growth to strategic government investment in housing, infrastructure, and exports. Conversely, Business SA CEO Andrew Kay viewed the ranking as a reflection of steady performance, whilst acknowledging the challenges local businesses face due to slowing retail demand and escalating costs.