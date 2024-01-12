en English
Australia

South Australia-China Trade Hits Record High Amid Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST
South Australia-China Trade Hits Record High Amid Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

In a resounding affirmation of the robust economic ties between South Australia and China, trade between the two regions has witnessed a record-breaking surge. Over a 12-month period ending November 2023, South Australia’s exports to China reached an unprecedented high, valued at 17.9 billion Australian dollars. This marks a substantial 12 percent increase from the previous year, underscoring the strengthening economic relationship between the two regions.

Driving Forces Behind the Trade Boom

South Australia’s exports to China have seen a significant 46 percent increase, reaching 3.2 billion AUD. This surge in trade has been fuelled by both the State and Federal Governments’ concerted efforts to stabilize the trading relationship between the two nations. In particular, South Australian barley exports to China witnessed remarkable growth, amounting to 218 million AUD.

China’s Diplomatic Outreach

Parallel to the blossoming South Australia-China trade relation, China’s diplomatic relations with neighboring countries continue to evolve. During a visit to Vietnam, Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and head of the Publicity Department, attended the 18th theory seminar with the Communist Party of Vietnam. The visit culminated in a pledge to enhance exchanges and deepen cooperation between the two nations.

China’s Development Commitment in the Pacific

China’s commitment to supporting infrastructure in the Pacific region is further demonstrated by the recent completion of a China-aided renovation project for the Suva Multi-Purpose Sports Arena in Fiji. The project, which includes the Aquatic Center and National Hockey Center, commenced in June 2022 and was funded by the Chinese government. The completed project was officially handed over to Fiji, reflecting China’s ongoing diplomatic and development efforts in the region.

China
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

