South Australia Announces Innovative Autism Support Program 'Inklings'

South Australia is poised to pioneer an innovative approach to autism support, following a joint investment by the federal and state governments. The Inklings program, targeting 1,300 families with infants showing early signs of autism, aims to empower parents and caregivers with the necessary knowledge and skills to better understand their children's needs and foster their well-being.

Joint Investment in Autism Support

The Federal Government has committed AUD 8.4 million to this initiative, with the State Government contributing over AUD 6 million. This partnership underscores the shared ambitions of both levels of government to give every child the best start in life. The program will be rolled out across South Australia, including in regional and remote areas, with a particular focus on families from First Nations backgrounds, culturally and linguistically diverse communities, and low-income sectors.

Premier's Vision for Neurodiversity

Peter Malinauskus, Premier of South Australia, highlighted the state's commitment to becoming a world-leading jurisdiction in supporting the neurodiverse community. The Inklings program is testament to this aspiration, designed not to change children, but to equip parents and caregivers with the tools to nurture their development in the most conducive environment. Malinauskus also drew attention to the state's investment in preschool and the crucial role of early interventions.

Parental Gratitude and Expectations

Margaret Reid, a mother of a prematurely born infant, lauded the Inklings initiative, voicing appreciation for the potential it holds in providing parents with necessary resources and support networks for children at developmental risk. Reid shared her own experience with the assistance she received from the Women's and Children's Hospital, stressing the importance of upskilling parents in both communication and physical care.

This groundbreaking program is just the beginning, with a second early intervention pilot set to be announced later this year, affirming the ongoing commitment of South Australia's governments to supporting families and children with autism.