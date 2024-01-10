South Australia Advances Key Worker Housing Scheme with Local Builders

In a major stride toward addressing the looming housing crisis in South Australia, the Regional Key Worker Housing Scheme has selected local builders to initiate the construction of the first 13 homes in Mount Gambier, Port Augusta, and Renmark. This scheme, a brainchild of the Malinauskas Labor Government, aims at attracting and retaining essential service workers in regional areas by offering them housing solutions.

Builders Appointed, Plans Approved

Three local building firms, Rockford Homes, Empak Homes, and Constructwell have been entrusted with the construction in Renmark, Mount Gambier, and Port Augusta respectively. Empak Homes, a third-generation family enterprise, secured planning approval last year and is set to build four homes in Mount Gambier. Rockford will take charge of constructing five houses in Renmark, while Constructwell has been assigned to erect four homes in Port Augusta.

Timeline and Specifications

The construction is scheduled to kick off in early to mid-2024, with the homes expected to be ready for occupancy by 2025. The structures will feature two-and-three-bedroom configurations and will be leased to government workers under the Government Employee Housing (GEH) program.

A Better Housing Future

This initiative is part of the broader ‘A Better Housing Future’ plan, which entails significant reforms to enhance housing affordability, increase public housing, streamline planning approvals, and reform rental markets. Local government officials and industry representatives have lauded the project, recognising its potential to mitigate housing shortages, attract key workers, and bolster local builders and businesses.