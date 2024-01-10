en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

South Australia Advances Key Worker Housing Scheme with Local Builders

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
South Australia Advances Key Worker Housing Scheme with Local Builders

In a major stride toward addressing the looming housing crisis in South Australia, the Regional Key Worker Housing Scheme has selected local builders to initiate the construction of the first 13 homes in Mount Gambier, Port Augusta, and Renmark. This scheme, a brainchild of the Malinauskas Labor Government, aims at attracting and retaining essential service workers in regional areas by offering them housing solutions.

Builders Appointed, Plans Approved

Three local building firms, Rockford Homes, Empak Homes, and Constructwell have been entrusted with the construction in Renmark, Mount Gambier, and Port Augusta respectively. Empak Homes, a third-generation family enterprise, secured planning approval last year and is set to build four homes in Mount Gambier. Rockford will take charge of constructing five houses in Renmark, while Constructwell has been assigned to erect four homes in Port Augusta.

Timeline and Specifications

The construction is scheduled to kick off in early to mid-2024, with the homes expected to be ready for occupancy by 2025. The structures will feature two-and-three-bedroom configurations and will be leased to government workers under the Government Employee Housing (GEH) program.

A Better Housing Future

This initiative is part of the broader ‘A Better Housing Future’ plan, which entails significant reforms to enhance housing affordability, increase public housing, streamline planning approvals, and reform rental markets. Local government officials and industry representatives have lauded the project, recognising its potential to mitigate housing shortages, attract key workers, and bolster local builders and businesses.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
4 mins ago
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
In a significant move to bolster Samoa’s e-Health system, Australia has presented a gift of facility servers valued at $93,100 tala to the Samoan Ministry of Health. This timely collaboration is part of Australia’s Tautua Program and is aimed at enhancing the efficiency, accessibility, and overall efficacy of health services delivery across Samoa. Strengthening Digital
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
AFCA's COO Victim to Banking Scam: An Alarm for More Robust Customer Protection
35 mins ago
AFCA's COO Victim to Banking Scam: An Alarm for More Robust Customer Protection
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
39 mins ago
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
Fatal Shooting at Medical Clinic in Nowra: Man Dies in Police Standoff
5 mins ago
Fatal Shooting at Medical Clinic in Nowra: Man Dies in Police Standoff
Swift Response Saves Man from Drowning at Bondi Beach
6 mins ago
Swift Response Saves Man from Drowning at Bondi Beach
Sydney's New Metro Line: A Glimpse into the Future of Urban Transportation
7 mins ago
Sydney's New Metro Line: A Glimpse into the Future of Urban Transportation
Latest Headlines
World News
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
59 seconds
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
2 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
3 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
3 mins
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
3 mins
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
4 mins
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
4 mins
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
4 mins
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
4 mins
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
41 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app