South Asian Diaspora in Australia Calls for Recognition of Caste Discrimination

As the clock ticks in Australia, a profound call rises from the South Asian community, numbering over one million, demanding recognition of caste discrimination under the country’s anti-discrimination laws. This system of social hierarchy, deeply rooted in South Asia, has permeated the Australian South Asian diaspora, influencing access to housing, education, community, and religious activities.

Discrimination: An Unpleasant Reality

Cases of discrimination are not isolated events. They range from the refusal of the Nepalese Hindu Society of Australia to admit lower-caste priests, to denial of accommodation and jobs to lower-caste Nepalis by their upper-caste counterparts. This casteism, thousands of miles away from the South Asian countries where it’s deeply ingrained, is a dark shadow that lower-caste South Asians can’t seem to escape.

Advocacy for Change

The Dr. Ambedkar International Mission, with other advocacy groups, is leading a campaign for caste to be declared an unlawful basis for discrimination. This campaign echoes the recognition of caste as a form of racism by the Australian Human Rights Commission’s National Anti-Racism Framework in 2022.

The Coalition Against Caste Discrimination (CACD)

The CACD, a coalition of organizations, has been proactively engaging with government bodies, submitting reports to include caste as a protected category in legislation and policies. However, despite their efforts, legal recourse for victims remains limited as Australian law fails to explicitly recognize caste discrimination.

Exclusion and Invisibility

There are growing concerns about the exclusion of caste-oppressed communities from government bodies and the structural invisibility caused by the absence of caste data in national statistics. Resistance to acknowledging and addressing caste discrimination by upper-caste South Asians and the Australian government has drawn criticism. Advocates are calling for a more inclusive approach that truly reflects Australia’s multicultural policies.