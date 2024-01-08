en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Somerset Teenager Charged with Vandalism in Burnie, Tasmania

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
Somerset Teenager Charged with Vandalism in Burnie, Tasmania

In a significant development, a teenager from Somerset has been charged for allegedly vandalizing a business premise on Wilson Street, Burnie, Tasmania.

The 19-year-old man, whose identity remains undisclosed due to legal reasons, is scheduled to appear before the court on the charges that stem from an incident that occurred on January 2, 2024.

The incident came to light when approximately 40 windows of a business establishment were found smashed.

The magnitude of the damage indicated a severe act of vandalism, triggering an immediate response from the local law enforcement authorities. After a thorough investigation, the young man from Somerset was identified and subsequently charged.

0
Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
49 seconds ago
Search for Evonne Bond Suspended, Police Seek Public Help
The active search for 73-year-old Evonne Bond, who vanished from Tewantin on December 15, has been suspended by police. Bond’s disappearance triggered an extensive search and rescue operation on December 27, following the discovery of her white 2018 Hyundai Kona at Sunrise Beach in Noosa. A concerned citizen stumbled upon the vehicle, leading to the
Search for Evonne Bond Suspended, Police Seek Public Help
Unusual Marine Creature Identified as Sea Pen Ignites Social Media Frenzy
13 mins ago
Unusual Marine Creature Identified as Sea Pen Ignites Social Media Frenzy
Qualifier Anna Kalinskaya Shocks Barbora Krejcikova at Adelaide International
15 mins ago
Qualifier Anna Kalinskaya Shocks Barbora Krejcikova at Adelaide International
Rain Check: Australian Open Qualifiers Disrupted, Players Remain Determined
3 mins ago
Rain Check: Australian Open Qualifiers Disrupted, Players Remain Determined
2024: The Year of Global Democratic Tests
6 mins ago
2024: The Year of Global Democratic Tests
Jockey Wiremu Pinn Returns to New Zealand After Australian Stint
12 mins ago
Jockey Wiremu Pinn Returns to New Zealand After Australian Stint
Latest Headlines
World News
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
36 seconds
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
1 min
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Ayşe Çebi: Turkiye's Rising Star in Karting
1 min
Ayşe Çebi: Turkiye's Rising Star in Karting
Routine Smear Test Saves Clydebank Woman From Late-Stage Cervical Cancer
2 mins
Routine Smear Test Saves Clydebank Woman From Late-Stage Cervical Cancer
From Bailouts to Austerity: Unpacking Capitalism's Shift Post-2008
3 mins
From Bailouts to Austerity: Unpacking Capitalism's Shift Post-2008
Revolutionizing Healthcare: The Advent of Managed Healthcare System in India
3 mins
Revolutionizing Healthcare: The Advent of Managed Healthcare System in India
Rain Check: Australian Open Qualifiers Disrupted, Players Remain Determined
3 mins
Rain Check: Australian Open Qualifiers Disrupted, Players Remain Determined
STARDOM’s New Year Tag Tournament: Night of Victories and Stalemates
3 mins
STARDOM’s New Year Tag Tournament: Night of Victories and Stalemates
PRsonal: Charlotte Nichols Spearheads Conversation on Taboo Topics in Business
3 mins
PRsonal: Charlotte Nichols Spearheads Conversation on Taboo Topics in Business
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
29 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app