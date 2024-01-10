Sng Ee Mei Severs Ties with Sister Stefanie Sun, Citing Parental Favouritism

The younger sister of renowned Singaporean singer-songwriter Stefanie Sun, Ms Sng Ee Mei, has publicly declared her intention to sever ties with her famous sibling. A decision spurred by over two decades of residing in her sister’s shadow, according to a recent social media post by Ms Sng. The post also hinted at parental favouritism, suggesting that her parents’ partiality might be swayed more by power than genuine affection.

Living in the Shadow of Fame

In her post, Ms Sng expressed her struggles of growing up under the limelight of her sister’s fame. She detailed her constant battle with the expectations that came with being the sibling of a celebrity. The pressure to conform to certain standards and pursue a career path, specifically becoming a doctor, which was not her dream but her parents’, was among the challenges she faced.

A Complicated Relationship with Family

Ms Sng’s announcement does not come as a surprise to her followers. Her previous posts have hinted at the complexity of her relationship with her family. She revealed her disappointment at her parents’ decision to travel rather than visit her in Australia, where she currently resides. This preference, in her view, showcased a preferential treatment that leaned towards her more famous sister, Stefanie Sun.

Finding Solace in Faith

Despite the familial challenges, Ms Sng found solace in her faith. She made references to her faith in her social media username, geneandgod, implying that her source of love and acceptance is her faith, rather than her family. The announcement of the severance was strategically made on the eve of her birthday, symbolizing her quest for a new beginning, devoid of the influence of her sister’s fame.

Stefanie Sun has yet to issue a public response to her sister’s posts. The hope remains that this public airing of personal grievances could serve as a catalyst for open dialogue and potential reconciliation within the family. Only time will tell if this bold step by Ms Sng paves the way for a new chapter in her life, one marked by independence and self-discovery.