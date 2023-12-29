en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Australia

Smith’s Chips Factory Workers Report Health Issues from ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Doritos Seasoning

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:31 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:52 am EST
Smith's Chips Factory Workers Report Health Issues from 'Flamin' Hot' Doritos Seasoning

Adelaide-based workers at Smith’s Chips factory, owned by multinational food conglomerate PepsiCo, have reported health-related concerns due to the ‘Flamin’ Hot’ seasoning used in Doritos ‘Flamin’ Hot’ corn chips production. The United Workers Union (UWU) has raised alarms about the improper handling of these irritating substances, leading to instances of skin irritation and breathing difficulties among the workforce.

Workplace Health Concerns

The UWU, representing the factory workers, reported that 11 out of 13 interviewed afternoon shift workers complained about symptoms ranging from sneezing, coughing, chest discomfort, and sore throat to eye and skin irritation. These symptoms were attributed to exposure to the ‘Flamin’ Hot’ seasoning used in the production line.

Corporate Response

PepsiCo, in response to the raised concerns, mandated mask wearing during the production process and is in the process of installing additional extraction fans to mitigate the issue. These measures underline the company’s assertion that employee safety remains a top priority, even as it continues to address these complaints.

Regulatory Oversight

SafeWork SA, the workplace safety regulator in South Australia, has the matter under consideration. However, the UWU has not yet received any update on the actions taken following their report. Interestingly, this is not the first time that SafeWork SA has received complaints about seasoning dust in the production line, though previous complaints did not mention health effects.

The issue’s resolution is pending, awaiting SafeWork SA’s determination if further action is warranted amidst the ongoing health concerns raised by factory workers. This situation highlights the importance of workplace safety, especially in production lines involving potentially irritating substances, and the need for companies to ensure adequate protective measures for their employees.

Australia Health
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

