Smart Ticketing Delayed on South East Queensland's Bus Network

In the wake of international supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the $371 million upgrade of South East Queensland's public transport system is facing a setback. The implementation of smart ticketing technology on the region's bus network, a crucial part of this overhaul, has been delayed until 2024. This innovative payment system, which permits commuters to pay fares using a credit or debit card or smart devices, has already been successfully installed on trains and trams in the region. However, its deployment on buses and ferries is now postponed.

Rollout Progress and Hurdles

Despite the delay, Translink, the region's public transport operator, has made significant strides in preparing for the new payment system. Over 2,490 of the region's 2,584 buses have been equipped with smart ticketing payment devices, indicating that a considerable portion of the fleet is ready for the system's eventual launch. Trials on these buses are expected to commence this year, though a precise date has not been shared.

The delay in the rollout also has implications for commuters using concession fares, who are advised to continue using the traditional go card or paper tickets until the smart ticketing system fully accommodates all fare types. This is a temporary inconvenience, as the system is designed to eventually cater to all commuters, regardless of their fare type.

Impact on Predominant Mode of Transportation

The postponed rollout of smart ticketing on buses is particularly impactful given that buses are the most popular mode of public transport in South East Queensland. During the 2022-23 period, buses accounted for approximately 63% of the 153.25 million public transport trips taken in the region. The delay, therefore, affects a significant portion of the commuting population.

The smart ticketing system's holdup on buses and ferries is a hiccup in the broader effort to modernize South East Queensland's public transport payment system. However, the successful implementation on trains and trams, where over 10 million trips have already been made using the smart system, offers a glimpse into the future of public transportation in the region.