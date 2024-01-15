en English
Slack-YouGov Study Unveils Five Distinct Workplace Personalities Globally

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
Slack-YouGov Study Unveils Five Distinct Workplace Personalities Globally

In an intriguing revelation about the evolving dynamics of the modern workplace, a joint study by productivity platform Slack and market research firm YouGov has identified five distinct personalities present among desk workers globally. The research, a survey involving over 15,000 participants, has shed light on a new typology of workers: Detectives, Road Warriors, Networkers, Problem Solvers, and Expressionists.

Decoding the Workplace Personalities

The Detectives, forming 30% of the surveyed population, display a penchant for gathering and disseminating information. The Road Warriors represent 22%, demonstrating prowess in working seamlessly from diverse locations. Another 22%, the Networkers, prioritize people and communication, recognizing the significance of ‘who’ over ‘what’ in achieving task completion. The Problem Solvers, making up 16%, are tech enthusiasts, constantly seeking efficient ways to perform tasks and often leading the way in adopting artificial intelligence. The Expressionists, comprising the remaining 10%, contribute to the workplace by fostering clarity and cohesion, all the while maintaining a light-hearted approach.

COVID-19, Remote Work, and Emerging Personas

The study underlines the profound impact of COVID-19 and the ensuing transition to remote work on the workplace. It suggests that the emergence of these diverse personas can be attributed partly to the increased use of digital tools. Derek Laney, a spokesperson from Slack, emphasizes the necessity of diverse teams and the importance of tools that cater to varied work styles for enhancing productivity and engagement. He observes an interesting trend among Australians who tend to lean more towards the Networker persona compared to the rest of the world.

Aligning with Global Human Capital Trends

The findings of the study resonate with Deloitte’s 2023 Global Human Capital Trends, indicating a perceptible shift away from traditional views of work. While Slack offers a range of AI tools to facilitate collaboration between different work styles, the study also underscores the enduring value of face-to-face communication in the workplace. Features like asynchronous communication and digital huddles, as provided by Slack, aim to foster effective teamwork and knowledge creation.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

