Skoda Octavia RS Wagon: A Blend of Performance and Practicality

Emerging as a favoured choice amongst Australian families, the Skoda Octavia RS wagon offers a unique blend of performance and practicality that tests the necessity for larger, more cumbersome SUVs. With its mechanical elements echoing those of the Volkswagen Golf GTI, the vehicle is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, delivering an impressive 180kW and 370Nm. This powertrain is complemented by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

A Sporty Performer

Despite its additional weight causing it to trail slightly behind the GTI in acceleration, the Octavia RS still captivates with its dynamic driving experience. The vehicle’s sharp steering, strong body control, and ventilated disc brakes all contribute to its engaging on-road character. However, it’s important to note that the car’s firm suspension can impact comfort over uneven surfaces, a minor trade-off for its sporty persona.

‘Simply Clever’ Features

One of the highlights of the Octavia RS is its array of ‘Simply Clever’ features, which include a reversible floor mat in the boot and various cargo securing options. In addition, an umbrella conveniently stored in the driver’s side door further enhances its practicality quotient. With a current drive-away price of $58,490, the Octavia RS has seen a price hike of over $5,000 since its launch. Nevertheless, it continues to offer competitive value considering its extensive feature list and performance capabilities.

Interior Amenities and Safety

The vehicle’s sporty interior, a 10-inch infotainment screen, digital driver display, and wireless charging are some of the noteworthy amenities onboard. Additional options such as the Premium Pack and a panoramic sunroof are available at an extra cost. Safety is a strong suit for the Octavia RS wagon, boasting eight airbags, active driver aids, and excellent crash test ratings. This further solidifies its position as a practical alternative to both traditional hot hatches and larger SUVs for families seeking an optimal balance between performance and everyday usability.