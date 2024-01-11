Skateboarding Couple Lists Cabarita Beach Home for $15 Million

Jeff and Fleur Anning, the renowned Australian skateboarding duo, have set the real estate industry abuzz by listing their extravagant four-bedroom property in Cabarita Beach for sale. The asking price? A whopping $15 million. The couple, founders of the successful Evolve Skateboards, are poised to break records with the sale, potentially eclipsing the recent $9.45 million deal in nearby Kingscliff.

Prime Real Estate with a Story

The property’s narrative is as compelling as its owners’. The three-storey residence is exquisitely designed for a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience, boasting floor-to-ceiling windows that offer breathtaking, panoramic views of the ocean. It is a testament to the couple’s journey from selling their first property to fund their skateboard business to becoming a well-recognized brand in the skateboarding community.

Impressive Amenities and Location

Positioned on a substantial parcel of land, the house offers direct beachfront access, an enticing feature for potential buyers seeking the perfect blend of luxury and coastal living. Its state-of-the-art amenities and fixtures, including four bathrooms and a swimming pool, are set to make it a standout in the Cabarita Beach real estate market.

A Reflection of Rising Property Values

The hefty price tag reflects not just the property’s exclusivity and the celebrity status of its owners, but also the escalating property values in the area. Considering the Anning’s stature and the home’s prime location, the listing has sparked significant interest among potential buyers. The sale of this home could very well signal a new high-water mark for Cabarita Beach’s property market.