en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Skateboarding Couple Lists Cabarita Beach Home for $15 Million

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:24 am EST
Skateboarding Couple Lists Cabarita Beach Home for $15 Million

Jeff and Fleur Anning, the renowned Australian skateboarding duo, have set the real estate industry abuzz by listing their extravagant four-bedroom property in Cabarita Beach for sale. The asking price? A whopping $15 million. The couple, founders of the successful Evolve Skateboards, are poised to break records with the sale, potentially eclipsing the recent $9.45 million deal in nearby Kingscliff.

Prime Real Estate with a Story

The property’s narrative is as compelling as its owners’. The three-storey residence is exquisitely designed for a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience, boasting floor-to-ceiling windows that offer breathtaking, panoramic views of the ocean. It is a testament to the couple’s journey from selling their first property to fund their skateboard business to becoming a well-recognized brand in the skateboarding community.

Impressive Amenities and Location

Positioned on a substantial parcel of land, the house offers direct beachfront access, an enticing feature for potential buyers seeking the perfect blend of luxury and coastal living. Its state-of-the-art amenities and fixtures, including four bathrooms and a swimming pool, are set to make it a standout in the Cabarita Beach real estate market.

A Reflection of Rising Property Values

The hefty price tag reflects not just the property’s exclusivity and the celebrity status of its owners, but also the escalating property values in the area. Considering the Anning’s stature and the home’s prime location, the listing has sparked significant interest among potential buyers. The sale of this home could very well signal a new high-water mark for Cabarita Beach’s property market.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Donna Urquhart's Record-Breaking Antarctic Run: A Testament of Endurance
In a significant feat of endurance, Donna Urquhart, a Melbourne-based woman, has set a new world record by running an extraordinary distance of 1,300 kilometers across the icy expanse of Antarctica. The pain scientist and mother undertook this arduous challenge not only to test her own limits but also to inspire Australian women and girls
Donna Urquhart's Record-Breaking Antarctic Run: A Testament of Endurance
Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Stage 2 of Santos Tour Down Under
40 mins ago
Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Stage 2 of Santos Tour Down Under
Dunkley Byelection: A Political Turning Point Amid Economic Pressures
43 mins ago
Dunkley Byelection: A Political Turning Point Amid Economic Pressures
Santana Minerals Foresees Promising Gold Yield at Bendigo-Ophir Project
8 mins ago
Santana Minerals Foresees Promising Gold Yield at Bendigo-Ophir Project
Uncloaking the Invisible Threat: Microfiber Pollution and the Fight for Cleaner Oceans
12 mins ago
Uncloaking the Invisible Threat: Microfiber Pollution and the Fight for Cleaner Oceans
Rental Property Crisis: US States Grappling with Housing Shortage
29 mins ago
Rental Property Crisis: US States Grappling with Housing Shortage
Latest Headlines
World News
Houston Rockets Stage Late Comeback to Extend Pistons' Losing Streak
38 seconds
Houston Rockets Stage Late Comeback to Extend Pistons' Losing Streak
Political Upheaval in Senegal: Opposition Leader Ousmane Sonko Barred from Presidential Election
1 min
Political Upheaval in Senegal: Opposition Leader Ousmane Sonko Barred from Presidential Election
Donna Urquhart's Record-Breaking Antarctic Run: A Testament of Endurance
2 mins
Donna Urquhart's Record-Breaking Antarctic Run: A Testament of Endurance
San Antonio Spurs Overpower Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Game
2 mins
San Antonio Spurs Overpower Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Game
High School Boys' Basketball: Victories, Defeats, and Postponed Games
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: Victories, Defeats, and Postponed Games
Zach Glazier's Strategic Win Bolsters Iowa's Undefeated Streak
2 mins
Zach Glazier's Strategic Win Bolsters Iowa's Undefeated Streak
Denham Springs Yellow Jackets Clinch Defensive Victory Over Plaquemine
2 mins
Denham Springs Yellow Jackets Clinch Defensive Victory Over Plaquemine
Rishi Sunak's Military Decision in Yemen Evokes Echoes of Thatcher's Falklands War
3 mins
Rishi Sunak's Military Decision in Yemen Evokes Echoes of Thatcher's Falklands War
Shifting Tides in KHL Games: Standings and Playoff Prospects
3 mins
Shifting Tides in KHL Games: Standings and Playoff Prospects
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app