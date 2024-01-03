en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Sisters Inside Conference: A Beacon for Abolition Feminism

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Sisters Inside Conference: A Beacon for Abolition Feminism

At the heart of Queensland, Australia, a unique gathering took place in November. Sisters Inside, an organization birthed by the struggles and triumphs of formerly incarcerated women, hosted its 10th conference, aptly themed “Abolition Feminism Now.” The event served as a hub for organizers from across Australia and beyond, providing a platform for brainstorming and strategizing about anti-prison reforms and the fight against related social injustices.

Grassroots Efforts and International Solidarity

The conference spotlighted various grassroots efforts, including the relentless work of Melbourne-based Flat Out and New Zealand’s People Against Prisons Aotearoa (PAPA). These organizations have been instrumental in supporting incarcerated individuals and advocating for systemic change. The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls, having expanded its influence internationally, also featured prominently, with its “Free her!” campaign that aims to end the incarceration of women while addressing root causes such as poverty and racism.

Countering the Influence of Mass Incarceration

The event also served as a mirror reflecting the influence of the U.S. mass incarceration model globally. Concerns were raised about new prison constructions in Australia, bearing an uncanny resemblance to American supermax prisons. The incorporation of modern technologies in prisons like digital fingerprinting and smart toilets was criticized for enhancing surveillance without offering rehabilitative opportunities.

Challenges and Victories

In Australia, inquests are mandatory for deaths in custody, but they often leave families without closure. In Canada, the introduction of body scanners in prisons has not eliminated strip searches, leading to wrongful solitary confinements. Despite these challenges, there have been victories like PAPA’s Arms Down Campaign in New Zealand, which successfully opposed the arming of police.

The conference emphasized the importance of international solidarity, demonstrated by the consistent support for a free Palestine. Despite setbacks like the failed marijuana legalization referendum in Aotearoa, Sisters Inside Founder and Director Debbie Kilroy closed the conference with a powerful reminder: ‘Nothing about us without us.’ This echoed the importance of community, art, and joy in the movement towards abolition feminism.

0
Australia Social Issues
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lakehouse Capital's Global Growth Fund Outperforms Benchmark; Highlights Visa and ServiceNow

By Geeta Pillai

Emapta's Outsourcing Expansion: 850 New Jobs in North Macedonia

By Geeta Pillai

Brisbane Heat Triumphs Over Sydney Sixers in Rain-Affected BBL Encounter

By Salman Khan

Surf Photographer Sean Davey's Wife Battles Stage 4 Cancer: A Community Rallies

By Geeta Pillai

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's WWE Return Sets New Viewership Record ...
@Australia · 31 mins
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's WWE Return Sets New Viewership Record ...
heart comment 0
Queensland Premier Criticized for Holiday Amidst Floods: A Reflection of Political Expectations

By Geeta Pillai

Queensland Premier Criticized for Holiday Amidst Floods: A Reflection of Political Expectations
Australian Gambling Platforms Pioneering VR Integration into Online Betting Industry

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Gambling Platforms Pioneering VR Integration into Online Betting Industry
Nationals Leader Slams Australia’s Renewable Energy Policies Amid Rising Energy Costs

By Geeta Pillai

Nationals Leader Slams Australia's Renewable Energy Policies Amid Rising Energy Costs
Perth Lynx Dealt Major Blow in WNBL Top Four Quest

By Salman Khan

Perth Lynx Dealt Major Blow in WNBL Top Four Quest
Latest Headlines
World News
McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries
41 seconds
McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
1 min
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
2 mins
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
2 mins
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
3 mins
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
3 mins
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
3 mins
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges
3 mins
Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
4 mins
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app