Sisters Inside Conference: A Beacon for Abolition Feminism

At the heart of Queensland, Australia, a unique gathering took place in November. Sisters Inside, an organization birthed by the struggles and triumphs of formerly incarcerated women, hosted its 10th conference, aptly themed “Abolition Feminism Now.” The event served as a hub for organizers from across Australia and beyond, providing a platform for brainstorming and strategizing about anti-prison reforms and the fight against related social injustices.

Grassroots Efforts and International Solidarity

The conference spotlighted various grassroots efforts, including the relentless work of Melbourne-based Flat Out and New Zealand’s People Against Prisons Aotearoa (PAPA). These organizations have been instrumental in supporting incarcerated individuals and advocating for systemic change. The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls, having expanded its influence internationally, also featured prominently, with its “Free her!” campaign that aims to end the incarceration of women while addressing root causes such as poverty and racism.

Countering the Influence of Mass Incarceration

The event also served as a mirror reflecting the influence of the U.S. mass incarceration model globally. Concerns were raised about new prison constructions in Australia, bearing an uncanny resemblance to American supermax prisons. The incorporation of modern technologies in prisons like digital fingerprinting and smart toilets was criticized for enhancing surveillance without offering rehabilitative opportunities.

Challenges and Victories

In Australia, inquests are mandatory for deaths in custody, but they often leave families without closure. In Canada, the introduction of body scanners in prisons has not eliminated strip searches, leading to wrongful solitary confinements. Despite these challenges, there have been victories like PAPA’s Arms Down Campaign in New Zealand, which successfully opposed the arming of police.

The conference emphasized the importance of international solidarity, demonstrated by the consistent support for a free Palestine. Despite setbacks like the failed marijuana legalization referendum in Aotearoa, Sisters Inside Founder and Director Debbie Kilroy closed the conference with a powerful reminder: ‘Nothing about us without us.’ This echoed the importance of community, art, and joy in the movement towards abolition feminism.