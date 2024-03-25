Sinkhole Threatens Sydney Motorway Tunnels: Urgent Stabilization Efforts Underway

Work to stabilise an exclusion zone around a colossal sinkhole near the tunnels for the $3 billion M6 motorway in southern Sydney has been catapulted into the spotlight, igniting concerns over project delays, safety, and potential budget overruns. The incident, which began on March 1 when a 10-metre-wide sinkhole jeopardised the integrity of nearby structures at Rockdale, has since escalated with the appearance of another sinkhole, prompting a thorough investigation and an urgent response from Transport for NSW and contractors.

Immediate Response and Investigation

Following the emergence of the first sinkhole, efforts were quickly mobilised to assess the damage and prevent further risk to the surrounding area. A second sinkhole appearing shortly after has compounded the urgency, leading to a cessation of construction activities in the affected zones. The contractor, a joint venture between CPB Contractors, UGL, and Ghella, is currently delving into the root causes of these geological anomalies. In the meantime, both cavities have been filled, stabilising the immediate danger to the area's infrastructure and residents.

Impact on Businesses and Construction Timeline

The repercussions of these sinkholes extend beyond the physical damage to the site. Local businesses affected by the exclusion zone have faced disruptions, prompting Transport for NSW to liaise with property owners, insurers, and the NSW small business commissioner to expedite access for stock removal. Moreover, the timeline and budget for the M6 motorway, already subject to increases, are under review, with the latest incidents likely to influence the project's completion date and financial scope significantly.

Safety Measures and Future Precautions

Ensuring the safety of construction workers and the public has been paramount, with Australian Workers Union emphasising that tunnelling activities will not resume until comprehensive geotechnical assessments confirm the ground's stability. Transport for NSW has also indicated that a thorough review of soft ground tunnelling practices is underway, signalling a cautious approach towards resuming construction in the affected areas. Despite these setbacks, work on other sections of the M6 project continues, with over 70% of excavation completed.