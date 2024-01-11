Sinister Plot to Assassinate Mount Druitt Rap Group ONEFOUR Foiled

An intricate web of crime and music came to light when police arrested two individuals allegedly connected to a notorious crime syndicate in Sydney. The accused were reportedly planning to assassinate four members of the Western Sydney rap group, ONEFOUR. The plot, which was unearthed during a broader investigation into an international crime syndicate from Lebanon, has led to the arrest of 28 people so far.

Unraveling the Alleged Assassination Plot

Authorities swooped in on the suspects during a raid in south-west Sydney. Charges expected to be leveled against them include conspiracy to murder, kidnap, and commit armed robbery. The level of organization demonstrated in the alleged plot points to a significant conspiracy within the criminal underworld. The potential motives for the planned assassination, however, remain shrouded in mystery.

Targeting the Rap Group: ONEFOUR

The intended victims of this sinister plot were four members of the rap group ONEFOUR, a prominent entity in the Mount Druitt music scene. Although the group has faced police scrutiny in the past and been prevented from performing, there is no evidence linking them to any criminal activity. The group remained unaware of the alleged murder plot against them until it was disrupted by the police.

Crossing Paths: Crime and Entertainment

This incident underscores the uncomfortable intersection of crime and the entertainment industry. The targeting of ONEFOUR is a stark reminder of the risks that can accompany fame, especially in certain environments. As the investigation continues, the police are working towards apprehending additional suspects involved in the conspiracy, including one individual believed to be overseas.