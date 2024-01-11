en English
Australia

Single Women Investors Conquer Australia’s Property Market

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:36 pm EST
Single Women Investors Conquer Australia's Property Market

In the realm of property investment, a domain often considered challenging for women, three single women – Rosemary Yang, Lorna Wang, and Gillean Opoku – have defied societal expectations, amassing multimillion-dollar property portfolios in Australia, without the backing of familial wealth.

Trailblazers in Property Investment

Rosemary Yang, a 41-year-old Melbourne-based mother, has meticulously acquired seven investment properties, estimated at a whopping $4.5 million. These properties generate a handsome $232,000 annually in rental income. On the other hand, Lorna Wang, a Sydney-based investor at the tender age of 32, holds five properties under her belt worth $2.8 million, boasting rental yields surpassing 6%. Gillean Opoku, another resident of Sydney, has constructed a robust portfolio worth $1.2 million across three properties.

A Rising Trend of Female Investors

These women stand as exemplars of a burgeoning trend of women striving for financial independence via property investment. Arjun Paliwal, Head of Research at InvestorKit, has reported a discernible surge in inquiries from female investors. Despite the hurdles women face, such as a persistent gender pay gap and caregiving responsibilities, which could potentially hamper their investment capabilities, these women have not only persevered but thrived.

Overcoming Setbacks and Learning from Mistakes

Having learned from initial investment missteps and strategically escalating their portfolios, these women emphasize the gravity of financial security, particularly for women. They underscore the necessity to overcome setbacks and financing hurdles to attain success in property investment. Their journeys, though fraught with challenges, reveal a resilience that has allowed them to navigate and conquer the intricacies of property investment.

CoreLogic’s research paints a stark picture of the obstacles women encounter, such as the gender pay gap and caregiving responsibilities. Nonetheless, the success of Yang, Wang, and Opoku serves as an inspiring testament to the growing force of women in property investment, demonstrating that even amidst challenges, perseverance and strategic planning can lead to astounding success.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

