Single Mother Faces Retaliatory Rent Increase: A Challenge to Fair Rental Practices

In a disconcerting twist of events, a single mother found herself cornered in a rental increase dispute with her landlord in New South Wales (NSW). The landlord, who is also the father of her best friend, took a retaliatory stance after she requested a legal rental increase notice, which, as per NSW law, should be issued 60 days in advance and in writing.

Unexpected Surge in Rent

The landlord initially proposed a rent increase to $400 per week. However, after the tenant insisted on proper protocol, he amplified his demand to $450 before considering a ‘fair market rent’ of $550. This was a significant jump from the original offer, which was lower due to their personal relationship.

Tenant’s Financial Struggles

The tenant, who is dependent on Centrelink, expressed her distress over the sudden financial burden. The hike in rent necessitated abrupt adjustments to her budget, which she found challenging without a concrete timeline. Adding to the complexity of the situation is the fact that the shipping container home she rents might not even be a legal rental or approved by the council.

Public Outcry

The situation, posted on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), triggered public outrage and accusations of retaliatory action by the landlord. Netizens rallied around the tenant, suggesting she seek legal aid or approach the rental tribunal. Amidst this tumultuous situation, the Bureau of Statistics revealed a 7.1 percent rise in rental prices over the year to November. The increase would have been 8.8 percent if not for the recent Commonwealth Rent Assistance adjustments.