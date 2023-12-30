en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Single Father Self-Publishes Uplifting Children’s Book at Personal Cost

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:46 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:35 am EST
Single Father Self-Publishes Uplifting Children’s Book at Personal Cost

In an extraordinary display of paternal love and dedication, Australian single father, Andy Martin, has defied the odds to self-publish an inspirational children’s book titled ‘Your Story Still Untold’. The book serves as a testament to individuality and self-acceptance, despite having cost Andy a staggering $10,000 from his personal savings.

A Father’s Love Manifested

Andy Martin’s journey began six years ago when, amid a routine scan, he and his then-wife discovered their unborn child would be born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate. The condition necessitated multiple surgeries and ongoing speech therapy for their son, Archie, now a spirited six-year-old boy. Following a divorce that happened just before Archie turned two, Andy found solace and inspiration in writing ‘Your Story Still Untold’—a loving gesture to assure his son of unwavering acceptance and love, irrespective of their family’s transition.

(Read Also: Australia Gears Up for Iconic New Year’s Fireworks Display)

A Story of Acceptance and Empowerment

‘Your Story Still Untold’ delves into real-world challenges like bullying and separation, conveying a powerful message that all children are loved unconditionally. Its main character, an adorable puppy, is modeled after Archie’s favorite plush toy. The resemblance is no accident; it’s a thoughtful touch by a devoted father to create a relatable and comforting figure for his son, and indeed, for all children who find solace in the book’s pages.

(Read Also: UK Family’s No-Fly Journey to Australia Hits Roadblock in East Timor)

Overcoming the Publishing Hurdle

Despite the rejections that are an industry standard in publishing, Andy Martin was undeterred. He chose the path of self-publishing with Little Steps Publishing, shouldering the costs for illustration, printing, marketing, editing, production, and distribution. While the financial burden was heavy, Andy’s priority was not to make profit but to empower children and create a positive impact.

Today, ‘Your Story Still Untold’ is not only Archie’s favorite bedtime story but also a beacon of hope and affirmation for children and parents alike, fostering a sense of belonging and self-affirmation in the face of life’s adversities.

Read More 

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Elderly Man Assaulted in Broad Daylight in Bassendean

By Geeta Pillai

Quirky and Unusual: A Look at Australia's Most Distinctive Properties of 2023

By Geeta Pillai

Australians Set Ambitious Financial Goals for 2024: A Look at Personal Triumphs

By Geeta Pillai

Damning Footage Sparks Outrage, Calls for Inquiry Into Youth Detention System

By Geeta Pillai

2024: Australia Braces for a Wave of Electric Vehicles ...
@Australia · 16 mins
2024: Australia Braces for a Wave of Electric Vehicles ...
heart comment 0
The Unseen Adversary in the Sydney to Hobart Race: The Ocean Sunfish

By Geeta Pillai

The Unseen Adversary in the Sydney to Hobart Race: The Ocean Sunfish
Rafael Nadal Returns to Court with Marc Lopez at Brisbane International Doubles Event

By Salman Khan

Rafael Nadal Returns to Court with Marc Lopez at Brisbane International Doubles Event
Sydney FC Clinches Victory Over Wellington Phoenix in A-League Women’s Clash

By Salman Khan

Sydney FC Clinches Victory Over Wellington Phoenix in A-League Women's Clash
Tourists Rescued from Deadly Rip Current at Birubi Beach, NSW

By Geeta Pillai

Tourists Rescued from Deadly Rip Current at Birubi Beach, NSW
Latest Headlines
World News
British Warship Arrival Exacerbates Guyana-Venezuela Territorial Dispute
1 min
British Warship Arrival Exacerbates Guyana-Venezuela Territorial Dispute
Verdes FC Prepares for 2023-24 Closing Championship: Eyes on CONCACAF Cup
1 min
Verdes FC Prepares for 2023-24 Closing Championship: Eyes on CONCACAF Cup
PWHL Inks Historic Broadcasting Agreement with TSN and RDS
4 mins
PWHL Inks Historic Broadcasting Agreement with TSN and RDS
Canucks Reflect on Lessons from Flyers' Defeat, Look Ahead to Stanley Cup Playoffs
5 mins
Canucks Reflect on Lessons from Flyers' Defeat, Look Ahead to Stanley Cup Playoffs
Democratic Progressive Party Gears Up for Leadership Convention: A Beacon of Democracy
5 mins
Democratic Progressive Party Gears Up for Leadership Convention: A Beacon of Democracy
Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza
8 mins
Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza
Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democracy
9 mins
Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democracy
Politician Accused of Fraud on YouTube: An Examination of Politics in the Digital Age
11 mins
Politician Accused of Fraud on YouTube: An Examination of Politics in the Digital Age
Trump Criticizes Biden's Cognitive Abilities, Faces Legal Challenges for 2024 Election
14 mins
Trump Criticizes Biden's Cognitive Abilities, Faces Legal Challenges for 2024 Election
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
2 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
2 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
3 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
3 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
3 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
6 hours
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
7 hours
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge
7 hours
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app