Australia

Simone Holtznagel Celebrates Motherhood with Lavish Baby Shower

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:02 am EST
Simone Holtznagel Celebrates Motherhood with Lavish Baby Shower

Australian model Simone Holtznagel recently celebrated her impending motherhood with a lavish baby shower at the renowned Hotel Centennial in Woollahra, Sydney. The 30-year-old expectant mother radiated elegance in a sheer white dress that gracefully accentuated her pregnancy figure and burgeoning baby bump. The eye-catching dress featured a lace panel that offered a tasteful glimpse of her form, which she complemented with a classic 1960s style hairdo, warm-toned makeup with dark nude lipstick, and delicate accessories.

Pink-themed Decorations and Notable Guests

The baby shower was decorated in variations of pink, subtly hinting at the arrival of a baby girl. The guest list was adorned with close friends and family members, including Jono Castano’s ex, Amy Castano, and celebrity personality Christian Wilkins.

Excitement and Preparation for the Upcoming Birth

Simone, who has been in a relationship with celebrity trainer Jono Castano since 2022, didn’t hold back her excitement about the pregnancy. The couple announced this joyous news publicly in November. They are eagerly awaiting the birth of their child, due in March, and have already chosen a name. To prepare for childbirth, Simone has been consulting with a pelvic floor health expert and exudes confidence about the upcoming birth.

Discovery of Pregnancy and Gratitude for a Smooth Journey

Simone stumbled upon her pregnancy after feeling unwell following a holiday to the Maldives and subsequently confirmed it with a pregnancy test. Despite grappling with some morning sickness in the early stages, she expressed gratitude that her journey hasn’t been as challenging as it could have been, and looks forward to the arrival of her first child.

Australia Lifestyle
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

