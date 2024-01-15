Silk Logistics Appoints James Nicholias as New CFO

Australian logistics company, Silk Logistics, recently unveiled the appointment of James Nicholias as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Nicholias, a seasoned financial expert, boasts an impressive career spanning over two decades in various sectors. Among these are logistics and supply chain, recycling, banking, and infrastructure.

A Glittering Career Trajectory

James Nicholias' journey in finance is marked by esteemed positions in reputable companies. Between 2017 and 2022, he served in various roles, including acting CFO, at Bingo Industries Limited. Afterward, he moved to Scott's Refrigerated Logistics as CFO in September 2022. Here, he played a crucial role in the company's reset and turnaround under private equity. Nicholias' past also includes senior finance roles at Australian Turf Club, JP Morgan, Macquarie Group, and Deloitte.

A Transition in Leadership

Nicholias is set to succeed Brendon Pentland, who announced his decision to step down as CFO in December. The new tenure will commence on January 8th, and it will be marked by a structured transition period with Pentland until his departure in March 2024.

Looking to the Future

In response to the new appointment, Brendan Boyd, Silk Logistics' managing director and CEO, expressed a positive outlook. He anticipates Nicholias' contribution will usher the company into its next phase of consolidation and growth.