Australia

Significant Moves in Small-Cap Segment: Potential Market Impacts

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
In a series of remarkable developments in the small-cap segment of the stock market, several companies have announced significant decisions that could potentially impact their market performance. The companies that have been in the limelight include Strike Resources (ASX:SRK), Viridis Mining and Minerals (ASX:VMM), DY6 Metals (ASX:DY6), Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX), Blue Star Helium (ASX:BNL), and MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM).

Major Decisions and Impacts

Strike Resources announced its decision to sell its subsidiary, Strike Iron Ore, which owns the Paulsens East iron ore project, to Miracle Iron Holdings for an impressive $20.5 million. The agreement also involved the cancellation of a royalty payable to Orion Equities’ subsidiary CXM for iron ore produced at Paulsens East, a request made by Miracle. For this cancellation, CXM will receive a compensation of $2 million upfront, with an additional $3 million payable by June 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, Viridis Mining and Minerals reported its highest grades of total rare earth oxides at its Colossus project in Brazil, with results up to 8,277ppm. In another development, DY6 Metals secured an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Karonga lithium project in Malawi.

Performance Indicators and Future Projections

Vertex Minerals released a pre-feasibility study for its Reward gold mine. The study indicates an average monthly gold production of 2,169 ounces over 23 months with a 92% recovery rate. It also projected an initial capital expenditure of $28.5 million and a pre-tax NPV of $28.3 million with an IRR of 77%. Blue Star Helium updated its resource estimates at the Voyager project in Colorado, increasing the 2C net unrisked contingent helium resource by 33% to 857 MMscf.

Lastly, MTM Critical Metals confirmed rare earth element and niobium mineralization over a 2km2 target area at its Pomme project in Canada. These announcements and decisions are expected to significantly impact the performance of the involved companies in the small-cap segment of the stock market.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

