Significant Fire Erupts in Lower South-East South Australia: Emergency Services Respond

A significant blaze has ignited in the Lower South-East region of South Australia, with fire services battling the fire since Friday afternoon. The fire originated in scrubland near the town of Keilira around 4:20 pm. The challenging terrain posed initial difficulties for the Country Fire Service (CFS) volunteers, resulting in the fire's expansion to a neighbouring grassland area.

Emergency Response

At present, 40 CFS volunteers are utilizing eight trucks and two bulk water carriers in an effort to contain the blaze. Supplementing their efforts are additional crews from National Parks and Wildlife and Farm Fire Units provided by local landowners. Furthermore, air support continues to play a crucial role in firefighting efforts, with six fire bombers and two observation aircraft deployed until dusk.

Road Closures and Safety Measures

As a precautionary safety measure, South Australia Police have enforced road closures, including Rowney Road and Minnie Crow Road at Keilira, and Woolumbool Road at Marcollat. These measures aim to limit access to the affected areas and ensure the safety of the public and emergency personnel.

Continuing Efforts

The situation continues to develop, with emergency services working tirelessly to prevent further spread of the fire. The efforts include securing assets and ensuring the safety of residents and personnel. The firefighting strategy involves not only ground crews but also aerial resources conducting surveillance and mapping out the size of the fire. The emergency response demonstrates the collective efforts of various services and the community in tackling this significant fire.