Shire of Capel Advocates for More Emergency Service Managers in State Budget

In a concerted effort to bolster its emergency response capabilities, the Shire of Capel has officially requested additional support in the forthcoming State Budget. This plea aligns with the broader initiative led by the WA Local Government Association, aiming to enhance the community's safety and preparedness amidst increasing emergency incidents.

According to Shire President Doug Kitchen, the escalating expectations on volunteer firefighters and the expanding urban zones into rural areas necessitate this crucial addition. The proposed role aims to provide comprehensive support not only in managing bushfires but also in addressing a spectrum of hazards such as storms and floods, thereby fortifying the shire's emergency management framework.

Understanding the Demand

With 34 community emergency services managers currently stationed across the state, serving 57 councils, the demand for these vital resources is palpable. An additional 24 local governments, including the Shire of Capel, have expressed a pressing need for their own managers to effectively oversee volunteer bushfire brigades and enhance disaster resilience.

Infrastructure and Development Director Tanya Gillett highlighted the manager's role in fostering stronger collaboration between local governments, communities, and the Department of Fire and Emergency Services. This integrated approach is deemed essential in navigating the multifaceted challenges posed by various hazards.

Financial Implications and Requests

The WA Local Government Association has laid out a financial blueprint, advocating for an annual allocation of $2.7 million to sustain the already appointed managers. Additionally, a further $5.4 million is sought to appoint 27 new managers, thereby extending the scheme's reach to areas currently without this critical support. This proposal underscores the growing exigency for enhanced emergency management resources across the state.

Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson reaffirmed the state's commitment to community safety, citing over $170 million in investments aimed at strengthening frontline emergency services. This statement reflects the government's recognition of the pivotal role local governments and their emergency services play in safeguarding communities.

Looking Ahead

The Shire of Capel's initiative, underscored by a significant increase in emergency incidents, including more than 40 fires since January alone, marks a critical juncture in the discourse on community safety and emergency preparedness. The proposed expansion of the community emergency services manager program embodies a proactive step towards mitigating the risks and enhancing the resilience of communities across Western Australia.

As stakeholders await the State Budget's verdict, the ongoing dialogue between local governments, the state, and emergency services agencies continues to shape the future of disaster management in the region. The outcome of this request could set a precedent for bolstering emergency response capabilities, ultimately fostering stronger, safer communities.