Sheree Da Costa Eyes $4.8M from Avalon Home Sale, Plans Downsizing After 40 Years

Award-winning Australian actress and former ballerina, Sheree Da Costa, is making headlines as she lists her Avalon beach house for a staggering $4.8 million, aiming to downsize after four decades on Sydney's Northern Beaches. Having transformed from a principal dancer to a celebrated actress and author, Da Costa's move marks a new chapter in her illustrious career and personal life.

A Distinguished Residence

The property in question, a testament to Da Costa's refined taste, features a blend of late 19th-century design with modern luxury. Highlights of the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home include coffered ceilings, parquetry floors, a custom-built chef's kitchen, and a spacious entertainment deck. The meticulously sculpted gardens and a lavish master suite with skylights and a private balcony complement the home's elegant design, making it a standout property in the affluent Avalon area.

From Stage to Screen and Beyond

Da Costa's career transition from a principal ballerina with the Australian Ballet to a sought-after actress and assistant choreographer for films like Moulin Rouge showcases her versatile talent. Her recent accolade as Best Actress at the Cannes World Film Festival for Dancing With My Mother underscores her success in the film industry. Beyond her artistic achievements, Da Costa's personal exploration as a middle-aged surfer, documented in her book Taking the Drop, reveals a life lived with curiosity and daring.

Legacy and Future Endeavors

As Da Costa prepares to downsize, her decision reflects a broader trend among seasoned professionals seeking simpler lives or new adventures. Her significant profit from the sale, if realized, will not only mark a successful financial move but also highlight her lasting influence on both the performing arts and real estate landscapes in Sydney. With projects like The Deb and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on the horizon, Da Costa continues to evolve her career while reshaping her personal life's setting.

Sheree Da Costa's journey from the ballet stage to the silver screen and now to a pivotal moment in her real estate ventures exemplifies a life of transformation, achievement, and elegance. As she turns the page on her Avalon residence, the anticipation for her next act in both professional and personal spheres grows.