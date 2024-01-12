en English
Australia

Shepparton on High Alert for Potential Flooding as Goulburn River Peaks

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Shepparton on High Alert for Potential Flooding as Goulburn River Peaks

In the heart of Victoria, the riverside town of Shepparton braces for potential flooding, as the Goulburn River is predicted to peak at 10.4 metres by Saturday. This level, whilst slightly shy of the moderate flood level of 10.7 metres, has put the residents on high alert as they prepare for the looming threat of inundation. The communities in the Goulburn Valley, nestled to the south of Shepparton, have started their clean-up operations as the floodwaters have started to recede, revealing the extent of the havoc wreaked by the deluge.

Flood Alert and Preparations

As the Goulburn River surges, authorities have launched an extensive campaign, doorknocking homes and alerting residents of the impending flood threat at McCoys Bridge. Despite the lack of significant rainfall forecasted in the coming days, the authorities continue to stress the importance of vigilance and caution amidst the rising waters. The emergency situation has also prompted health authorities to issue warnings against mosquito-borne diseases, offering vaccines as a preventive measure.

Post-Flood Recovery and Support

Simultaneously, communities like Yea and Seymour, affected by the floodwaters, have embarked on the path to recovery. The clean-up efforts are in full swing, with the Prime Minister pledging additional support for the victims. This disaster has disrupted local businesses, prompting local tourism groups to step in and encourage patrons to continue their support, despite the temporary closures brought on by the floods.

Community Resilience and Hope

While the threat of flooding looms over Shepparton, its resilient residents and the surrounding communities in the Goulburn Valley share a common goal – to recover and rebuild amidst the adversity. With the support of local authorities, health departments, and the wider community, they are navigating their way through this natural disaster, highlighting the strength and endurance of the human spirit.

Australia Disaster Weather
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

