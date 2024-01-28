Shelan Khodedah: The Unrecognized Pillar of Australia's Yazidi Community

Shelan Khodedah, a 26-year-old Yazidi woman, is a beacon of hope and an invaluable resource in the Yazidi community of Wagga Wagga, NSW, Australia. As a free translator, she tirelessly assists the city's sizable Yazidi population, the second-largest in the country, with tasks requiring English proficiency. She juggles multiple roles, including a disabilities support worker, a receptionist at the Wagga Wagga Multicultural Council, and an around-the-clock translator, helping with a myriad of tasks, such as interaction with case workers, health appointments, visa applications, and bill payments.

Translators: The Unrecognized Pillars of Multicultural Communities

The story of Shelan Khodedah is representative of the many refugees in Australia who, despite their struggles, step up to serve their multicultural communities. Their roles as unofficial translators begin when government-provided services cease, and it extend long after, becoming an essential support system. However, the significant contributions of these translators often remain unrecognized by the government.

Shelan Khodedah: Giving Voice to the Yazidi Plight

In her pursuit to raise awareness about the Yazidi community and their struggles, Khodedah undertook the emotionally taxing task of translating the heart-wrenching biography of Hayam Mihi, a fellow Yazidi woman. Hayam survived the horrors of being a captive and sex slave under ISIS, and her story, now accessible in English, offers a raw, unfiltered look into Yazidi's plight. The translation of such stories is particularly significant in Australia, where information about the Yazidi community has been scarce.

Driven by Responsibility and Desire to Help

Like Khodedah, other migrants such as Lizzy Kuoth from Sudan are also shouldering the responsibility of serving as translators and advocates within their communities in Australia. These individuals, despite facing personal challenges, continue to serve their communities, driven by a profound sense of responsibility and a desire to help others navigate life in a new country.