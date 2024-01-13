en English
Shareholder Activism Reshaping Corporate Landscape

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
Shareholder Activism Reshaping Corporate Landscape

Shareholder activism, a potent force in the investment landscape, continues its forward march with no sign of abating. As fund managers grapple with the challenge of delivering returns in a market finely tuned to U.S. economic indicators and Federal Reserve pronouncements, they are increasingly flexing their muscles on company boards and management teams to prioritize shareholder returns.

Active Ownership Gains Momentum

Known as active ownership or hands-on investing, this intensifying trend of shareholder activism is putting chairpersons, non-executive directors, and CEOs under the spotlight. However, it also promises a more targeted focus on benefiting shareholders. A prominent figure in this wave of activism is Russell Delroy, owner of the Nero Resource Fund, who has recently catalyzed significant changes at Carnarvon Energy, an oil and gas company based in north-west Western Australia.

A New Philosophy of Investment

Delroy’s investment philosophy favors value orientation, judicious capital allocation, and alignment of interests. He believes that smaller, single-asset companies should sell rather than transition into production, arguing that they are better equipped for exploration and development. His advocacy for linking director remuneration to shareholder returns aims to ensure that boards focus on their core responsibility—creating value for investors. This perspective may spark contention among traditional directors and proxy advisors, but Delroy persists.

Delroy’s Growing Influence

With his recent appointment to the board of Carnarvon Energy and the robust performance of his fund, which has delivered a 24.8% annual return since its inception, Delroy’s clout in the market is set to increase. His approach exemplifies the growing trend of shareholder activism—an evolution that’s reshaping corporate governance and promising higher returns, albeit amidst heightened boardroom pressures.

Australia Business Investments
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

